The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Bayern, Man City in for De Jong

Bayern Munich and Manchester City are interested in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Calciomercato.

The report claims that the two respective league champions are tracking the 24-year-old, who's contract at Camp Nou runs until 2026.

Bayern have been linked with a move for the midfielder in the past, reportedly last January. Manchester City have also previously been linked with a move, while winger Raheem Sterling has been rumoured on a switch the other way to Spain.

Netherlands international De Jong joined the Catalan club in 2019 for a reported valuation of over £70 million from Ajax Amsterdam. Since then, he has made over 100 competitive appearances in a Barcelona shirt, bagging nine goals and 15 assists in that time.

Ronald Koeman's side have endured a tough start to the league after a turbulent few months, suffering from the well-reported news surrounding the financial crisis at the club. As a result, they had to move on the likes of Antoine Griezmann and could not renew the contract of Lionel Messi heading into the season.

They currently sit ninth in a tightly contested top half of LaLiga, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday.

The injury of De Jong in the game will not help things at the club either, with the midfielder coming off in the 77th minute of that match with a right hamstring strain. There is no timeline on his return to the side.

08.00 BST: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is fighting to save his job as Manchester United manager, with sources telling ESPN's Mark Ogden that the 48-year-old had already lost the faith of a sizable number of his squad even before Sunday's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool.

ESPN has also been told that the United hierarchy are aware that former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is prepared to return to management at Old Trafford.

Another prominent candidate, ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, is not interested should the United job become available, sources tell ESPN's Julien Laurens.

Often tipped to be a viable candidate for the Old Trafford bench in case of the departure of Solskjaer, Zidane is not a rush to return to managing and is waiting for the right opportunity to emerge.

PAPER GOSSIP (Luke Thrower)

- Real Madrid are monitoring the contract situation of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah if the player cannot reach an agreement over new terms. According to Ekrem Konur, the Egypt international is looking for a new deal worth £450,000-a-week at Anfield, while negotiations continue over a reduction in that demand.

- Bayern Munich are looking to move on winger Kingsley Coman if the club cannot reach an agreement over a new contract. According to AS, the 25-year-old is demanding €16m-a-year to stay, which the club is not willing to match. His contract runs until 2023, with Bayern willing to move him on rather than losing him on a free transfer.

- Tottenham Hotspur have joined Everton and Aston Villa in the race to sign Stoke City and Australia defender Harry Souttar, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old Socceroo centre-back has impressed in the Championship, recently putting pen to paper with the Potters on a new deal in February that lasts until 2025.

- Bayern Munich, Manchester City and AS Monaco are all on the trail of Ajax winger Antony, according to Calciomercato. The 21-year-old moved to the Netherlands last year from Sao Paulo and has since gone on to make three appearances for the Brazil national side. His deal lasts until 2025.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Brazil international Guilherme Arana, according to Ekrem Konur. The left-back plays for Brazilian league leaders Atletico Mineiro and the Midlands club plan to talk with them soon over a potential move.