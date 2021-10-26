The ESPN FC panel speculate on the impact Antonio Conte could make as manager at Manchester United. (1:47)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Pogba puts talks on hold

Manchester United's Paul Pogba has put talks over a new contract on hold, according to the Sun.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and, whilst the Red Devils have expressed a desire to extend his stay, he could be free to leave at the end of the season.

The report comes after the 28-year-old apparently snubbed boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his side's 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday. The midfielder came off the bench in the game before he was sent off for a rash challenge on Naby Keita.

The France international is said to have not apologised to his teammates for the red card he picked up in the match.

When asked by the Times over his contract, Pogba's agent Mino Raiola said: "You would have to ask Manchester United about it. At this moment everything is calm. There is no update."

Pogba is the club's record signing, re-joining Manchester United after he left the academy in 2012 to join Juventus. He returned from Italy in 2016 for over £90 million, making over 200 appearances in that time.

The playmaker has been linked with a move to a number of clubs, including a return to Juventus as well as La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Paul Pogba saw red as Manchester United succumbed to a humiliating 5-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday. Getty

PAPER GOSSIP

- While Arsenal and AC Milan have previously been linked with a move for the player, Borussia Monchengladbach are also said to be interested in Club Brugge playmaker Noa Lang. According to Calciomercato, the Bundesliga club are eyeing a potential move if forward Marcus Thuram leaves the club in January.

- Chelsea are willing to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain over a move for striker Mauro Icardi according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the French capital as he struggles to get game time at the club, who have opted for a front four of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria.

- Barcelona are no longer considering making the loan move of Yusuf Demir permanent at the club, according to Sport. The 18-year-old is on loan with the LaLiga club from Rapid Vienna, with an option to make the move permanent for €10 million. However, the youngster has failed to break into the team after a decent start under Ronald Koeman. The clause would only become an option if he plays 45 minutes in more than 20 games.

- Despite only signing him in the summer, there are concerns over Denzel Dumfries at Internazionale, which may force the club back into the market for a right-back. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the full-back's performances have been a concern, as the Serie A club keeps an eye on Sampdoria player Bartosz Bereszynski as an alternative option.

- Internazionale have met with the agent of Morten Thorsby over a potential deal, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old plays for Sampdoria in Serie A, joining on a free transfer from Heerenveen in 2019. He is viewed as an option to bolster Inter's central midfield ranks.