TOP STORY: Barca put Dembele on deadline

The Barcelona hierarchy are giving winger Ousmane Dembele a month to decide over his contract situation, according to Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer and is asking for a rise in his salary from €12 million to €20m.

The report claims that the France international could decide on a move away from the club, with the Premier League cited as a probable option. Dembele has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United and Liverpool once his deal expires.

The hierarchy's decision comes just a day after they relieved manager Ronald Koeman of his duties. The club currently sit in ninth, with sources telling ESPN that former Camp Nou legend Xavi Hernandez is the favourite to take over the vacancy.

Dembele moved to the Catalan club from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth over €140m in 2017. However, he has struggled since with a string of injuries plaguing him, including a hamstring that has limited his season.

Since the switch from the Bundesliga, Dembele has only managed 81 league appearances with 18 goals and 14 assists. He has won trophies in that time though, winning two LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey medals and a Spanish Super Cup. He also managed to break into the France national team, winning the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

The clock is now ticking for the winger, with Barcelona set to potentially lose another highly rated player on a free transfer in the summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid and Liverpool are considering a move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The report claims that Los Blancos want to start contract negotiations with the France international in January, eyeing a move for him at the end of his deal.

- Barcelona are looking to move on striker Luuk de Jong just months after joining the team. According to Sport, the club are hoping to transfer the 31-year-old in the January market as he is unlikely to get more minutes.

- Internazionale are looking to offer a new deal to left-back Federico Dimarco, according to Calciomercato. The 23-year-old will get an upgraded contract that is expected to run until 2026, with a pay rise that would reach €1.5m-a-year.

- Newcastle United are interested in Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, according to Football Insider. The 26-year-old signed a new contract with the Saints, but that has reportedly not stopped the Magpies' new ownership group from pursuing the player with a transfer valuation of £40m.

- Tottenham Hotspur are willing to move on midfielder Dele Alli, according to The Athletic. The England international is said not be in Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo's plans, with Newcastle said to be a realistic option. Paris Saint-Germain were interested in 2020 but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy wasn't willing to sanction a move at the time. That stance appears to have changed now.