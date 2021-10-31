Julien Laurens plays the role of Paul Pogba's agent and offers his best advice to the midfielder. (0:51)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Are Juventus first choice for Paul Pogba?

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's preferred destination when he leaves the club is a return to Juventus, says Sport Italia.

Pogba, 28, is out of contract in the summer and, while United are reported to have put a new deal on the table, there is little indication that a decision will be made on his future soon. Sources told ESPN's Mark Ogden on Wednesday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team are preparing to lose the France international on a free in the summer, however they are not alarmed over the potential of receiving no fee for him.

The playmaker first joined Juve in 2012 from the United academy for around £800,000 compensation, going on to make 178 appearances. He spent four years in Turin before his £89.3 million switch back to Manchester in 2016 but has been continually linked with a return.

Juve, who are ninth in Serie A this season after a poor start to the season, would need to raise funds by letting Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot depart in order to pay Pogba the €12m-a-year he wants.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring the situation, according to Le10 Sport. A potential transfer to Paris would see Pogba return to his place of birth, as well as a potential link up with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Real Madrid are another interested party, however there is unlikely to be any move made in the upcoming January transfer window with United unwilling to let Pogba leave before the end of the season.

LIVE BLOG

09.48 GMT: Not the biggest shock around but The Daily Mirror claims that Liverpool will let goalkeeper Loris Karius leave on a free transfer in January.

Karius, 28, he has not played for the club since 2018's ill-fated Champions League final against Real Madrid where he gifted the Spanish side the trophy with some costly errors.

The German has played for Besiktas and Union Berlin on loan but neither has really worked out and his contract expires in 2022 anyway.

09.00 GMT: ICYMI - Several Premier League clubs have been sounded out over their interest in signing Real Madrid's Eden Hazard in January, sources have told ESPN.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are among a number of clubs to have been alerted to the possibility, although it is unclear at this stage what level of interest there is in Hazard, 30, or if the player himself is ready to call time on his career at the Bernabeu.

Hazard was left on the bench for last weekend's El Clasico victory over Barcelona, after which manager Carlo Ancelotti said "the problem [Hazard] has right now is he has a coach who prefers another player."

Although he went on to praise Hazard's work ethic, it was a damning assessment of a player signed from Chelsea in 2019 for a deal worth an initial €100 million with a series of performance-based add-ons.

play 1:29 Michallik: Vinicius has added composure to his game Janusz Michallik explains how Vinicius Jr. is becoming a top goal scorer for Real Madrid.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Real Madrid are ready to discuss the contract of Vinicius Junior in the coming months, says journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old's current deal runs until 2025, but his contributions this season for Los Blancos have made him "untouchable". He also scored twice in his side's 2-1 win over Elche on Saturday.

- Crystal Palace are ready to cut the loan of Mainz's Jean-Philippe Mateta short in January with the striker not in the plans of manager Patrick Vieira. Reports from The Sun claim that the London club are looking to free up space to sign another forward in the future and moving on the 24-year-old, who has only featured twice in the league this season, would allow them to enter the market.

- Whilst Internazionale have planned talks with Marcelo Brozovic over a new contract, PSG are said to be interested in the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Ligue 1 club are ready to make an offer to land the 28-year-old Croatia international for free.

- AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez is set to snub a potential move to Manchester City or PSG to sign a new contract with the Serie A club. Calciomercato reports that the 24-year-old will sign a deal until 2026, with an offer of €4m-a-year said to be enough to agree an extension.

- Internazionale have "strong interest" in Sassuolo youngster Giacomo Raspadori, says Calciomercato. The 21-year-old has impressed as a potential striker for the future, even earning a call-up to the Italy national team for the summer's European Championships.