The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: PSG circling as Pogba considers future

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring a potential move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to Le10sport.

The 28-year-old is out-of-contract with the Red Devils in the summer and, while they are said to have tabled a new deal, there is little indication that a decision will be made on his future soon.

Sources told ESPN's Mark Ogden on Wednesday that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team are preparing to lose Pogba on a free in the summer, however they are not alarmed over the potential of receiving no fee for him.

A potential move to PSG would see the midfielder return to his place of birth, as well as a potential link up with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

However, there could be a battle for the France international, with Football Italia claiming that Pogba's preferred destination is a return to Juventus.

The playmaker spent four years with the Serie A club before his £90 million switch back to Manchester. He joined in 2012 from the Red Devils' academy on a free transfer, going on to make 178 appearances for the Old Lady.

The reports also claim that Real Madrid are another interested party, however there is unlikely to be any move made in the upcoming January transfer window with United unwilling to let Pogba leave before the end of the season.

- Crystal Palace are ready to cut the loan of Jean-Philippe Mateta short in January with the striker not in the plans of manager Patrick Vieira. Reports from the Sun claim that the London club are looking to free up space to sign another forward in the future and moving on the 24-year-old, who has only featured twice in the league this season, would allow them to enter the market.

- Whilst Internazionale have planned talks with Marcelo Brozovic over a new contract at the club, PSG are said to be interested in the midfielder on a free transfer in the summer. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Ligue 1 club are ready to make an offer for the 28-year-old in the summer, with the Croatian international able to leave the Milan side next year.

- Real Madrid are ready to discuss the contract of Vinicius Junior in the coming months, says journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old's current deal runs until 2025, but his contributions for Los Blancos have made him "untouchable". He also scored twice in his side's 2-1 win over Elche on Saturday.

- AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez is set to snub a potential move to Manchester City or PSG to sign a new contract with the Serie A club. Calciomercato reports that the 24-year-old will sign a deal until 2026, with an offer of €4m-a-year said to be enough to agree an extension.

- Internazionale have "strong interest" in Sassuolo youngster Giacomo Raspadori, says Calciomercato. The 21-year-old has impressed as a potential striker for the future, even earning a call-up to the Italian national team for the summer's European Championships.