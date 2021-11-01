The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Coman to Barca, Dembele to Juve?

A domino effect looks to be looming between two of Europe's biggest clubs, with Barcelona's pursuit of Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman set to trigger Juventus to begin their chase for Ousmane Dembele, according to Calciomercato.

The two France internationals have recently been linked with moves away from their current clubs, with Dembele excluded from Barca's first-team activities while his contract talks stall. And with reports that Xavi is set to become the new manager of the Blaugrana, the Italian outlet claims that he wants to make Coman his first signing.

The 25-year-old is seen as an ideal replacement for Dembele, who can begin negotiating his next move with other clubs in January, with Juventus expected to challenge Newcastle United for his signature if Coman swaps the Allianz Arena for Camp Nou.

08.53 BST: Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has talked up the quality of Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, a long-term target for Los Blancos.

Madrid's late bid to sign Mbappe in the summer transfer window failed, but with the France international's contract at the Parc des Princes expiring in the summer, he is free to agree a precontract with the LaLiga giants from Jan. 1.

"Mbappe is a great player, just like Cristiano Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi are," Vinicius said. "He is the new generation that is already here to stay for many years. All the players want to play with Mbappe. But at Real Madrid we don't talk about other players. I play with [Karim] Benzema, Rodrygo, [Eden] Hazard, [Marco] Asensio and other great ones I enjoy."

08.00 BST: Tottenham Hotspur are considering whether to sack Nuno Espirito Santo in the wake of fan unrest during Saturday's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League after losing five of their opening 10 matches following Nuno's appointment in the summer.

Sources told ESPN chairman Daniel Levy is talking with footballing director Fabio Paratici on Sunday but is reluctant to make a knee-jerk decision so early in the campaign. However, the level of hostility from the club's supporters inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend is said to have surprised many senior figures at the club.

It is unclear at this stage whether Nuno will be sacked, but one source has claimed "all options are open" after a damaging result in which the team were booed off at half-time and full-time.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Liverpool could target a striker in January in the form of Luka Jovic, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that the 23-year-old forward is on the Premier League club's radar. Jovic has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid throughout Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as he continues to see his minutes on the pitch limited this season. And with clubs around Europe monitoring the situation for some time, the race now looks to be heating up further with Liverpool the latest club linked with his signature.

- Jose Mourinho has identified Nacho Fernandez as a potential January signing with the 31-year-old centre-back currently not in first-team plans at Real Madrid. That's according to El Nacional, who reveals that the Roma manager is prepared to give him a leading role should he make the switch to the Estadio Olimpico. While Nacho has made nine appearances this season, only four games have been from his preferred position at centre-back.

- Sport writes that Barcelona want to add more goals to their midfield, and have made Donny van de Beek a priority signing in the January transfer window. The LaLiga club have been tracking the 24-year-old midfielder as he continues to be frustrated with playing time at Manchester United, but it is reported that they will only be able to afford a loan due to the economical situation at Camp Nou.

- Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for Marcelo Brozovic, with Leonardo keen on acquiring the Croatia international on a free transfer next summer, according to Le10Sport. Brozovic's contract with Internazionale is set to expire at the end of the season, but it was recently reported that he will be delaying talks over a potential renewal. The 28-year-old has featured 14 times for the Serie A club this season.

- Xavi Simons will take time to consider whether to pen new terms with Paris Saint-Germain, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that he is concerned about the difficulty of breaking into the first-team at the Parc des Princes on the Here We Go Podcast. The 18-year-old midfielder has been linked with a return to Barcelona in recent times, but despite PSG keen to tie him down to an extension, his future could be destined elsewhere if he is not guaranteed first-team football.