Shaka Hislop and Dan Thomas react to Manchester United's 2-2 draw with Atalanta and question whether fans should be happy with the club's performance. (1:41)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Pogba prefers Juve to PSG, Madrid

Manchester United's Paul Pogba would prefer to return to Juventus despite interest from both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 28-year-old midfielder is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, and with no movement regarding fresh terms with United, it looks as though Juve have been given the green light to begin talks with their former star.

And with less than two months to go before the January transfer market opens, it is reported that he is in more regular contact with the Italian club, with the France international willing to accept a lower salary if he is handed a three-year deal.

Despite a promising start to the Premier League season, Pogba has failed to register a goal or assist in his last eight games for United and was substituted off in the 69th minute of United's 2-2 draw with Atalanta on Tuesday..

Paul Pogba may prefer a former club over a new destination. Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Ousmane Dembele could be set for a U-Turn on his proposed move away from Barcelona, writes Sport. It is reported that the 24-year-old winger wants to stay at Camp Nou, and has informed his agents to get his contract situation resolved. And after being excluded from first-team activities over stalling on a new deal, Dembele made his return in Barca's 1-0 Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

- Fulham star Fabio Carvalho has turned down his latest contract offer amid interest from Real Madrid. That's according to the Sun, who writes that the 19-year-old attacker received a "massive" offer, and is now unlikely to receive another one with his deal up at the end of the season. Carvalho has featured six times this season, directly contributing to four goals in the Championship.

- Nicolo Schira reports that Internazionale plan to get Marcelo Brozovic's contract resolved by Christmas, with the club planning to offer him a four-year extension until 2025 to dissuade interest from clubs around Europe. The 28-year-old midfielder's deal runs out at the end of the season, and he is one of the players who has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur after the appointment of Antonio Conte.

- The Telegraph has revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking to sign Hwang Hee-Chan on a permanent deal. The 25-year-old forward is currently on loan from RB Leipzig, but has settled in quickly at Molineux, with four goals to his name in the Premier League. It is reported that a fee of £14 million will be required to secure his services on a permanent basis.

- Empoli's Nedim Bajrami is attracting interest from the Bundesliga, according to Nicolo Schira, with clubs considering a potential transfer approach next season. The 22-year-old has earned four caps for Albania and he has been in impressive form this season, contributing to four goals in 10 appearances, including a standout performance and when Empoli defeated Juventus 1-0 back in August.