Toni Kroos, 31, appears to be on his way out of the Bernabeu, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City circling. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Paris Saint-Germain keen on Kroos

A new club has joined the race for Toni Kroos, with El Nacional reporting that Paris Saint-Germain want to bring the 31-year-old midfielder to the Parc des Princes.

The Real Madrid star's current contract isn't due to expire until 2023, but he is open to a move before the end of his career. It is reported that his agent has asked for time to consider the offers from abroad, with Kroos also attracting the interest of Manchester City.

Meanwhile, PSG believe that Madrid president Florentino Perez would be open to the sale, with the potential to receive a fee before the Germany international begins the final year of his contract.

Kroos joined Los Blancos in 2014, and he has since gone on to make over 300 appearances, winning two LaLiga titles and three Champions League winner's medals.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Newcastle United are now considering appointing Eddie Howe, the BBC reports, after Unai Emery confirmed he had taken himself out of the running to be the club's next manager.

Emery, 50, confirmed after Villarreal's 2-0 Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday that Newcastle had signalled their interest in appointing him but were yet to make an official approach.

"Villarreal is my home and I'm fully committed," former Sevilla, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal coach Emery said in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday. "Honestly I'm grateful for the interest from a great club but even more for being here. That is why I have informed [Villarreal owner] Fernando Roig of my decision to continue being part of this project, because of the commitment and respect I received from my club and from the players, which is mutual.

"Despite the rumours yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty, with the Roig family and with my staff, which is total, and for me the most important thing. Villarreal is my home and I am 100% committed."

The attention will now turn to former Bournemouth boss Howe, who is now thought to be the frontrunner for the vacancy opened after Steve Bruce was sacked.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Christopher Nkunku could be set for a move to the Premier League after signing with football agent Pini Zahavi, according to Le Parisien. Newcastle United and Chelsea are rumoured to be interested in the 23-year-old midfielder, who scored in RB Leipzig's 2-2 Champions League draw with PSG on Wednesday.

- Barcelona are looking to offer Nico Gonzalez a new contract, writes Nicolo Schira. Despite his current deal expiring in 2024, the club want to meet with the 19-year-old midfielder's representatives to discuss a new long-term deal. Gonzalez has made 10 appearances for the Blaugrana so far this season after coming through the club's youth system.

- Andre Onana is close to reaching an agreement with Internazionale, according to Nicolo Schira. The 25-year-old goalkeeper's future has been linked across Europe as talks over a new contract with Ajax showed little signs of progress, and it looks as though his next step will be in the Serie A for the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. Onana has recently returned to training after a 12-month ban for doping.

- Philippe Coutinho could be set for a Premier League return, with Barcelona ready to accept an offer from Newcastle United. That's according to Sport, who writes that the 29-year-old attacking midfielder is linked with a loan switch to St. James' Park. Coutinho has struggled to find a regular place in the Barca XI since he joined in 2018, and has been one of the players that the Camp Nou hierarchy have been looking to offload since the summer.

- Corriere dello Sport writes that Jose Mourinho is targeting two players from the Premier League, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Harry Winks added to his shortlist. Roma are keen to strengthen to avoid missing out on Champions League football and will look to target the duo in January. Winks, 25, played under Mourinho during his spell as manager of Tottenham Hotspur, while Loftus-Cheek, also 25, is enjoying a rich vein of form that has seen him strongly linked with a return to the England squad.