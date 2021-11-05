Transfer Talk: Real Madrid move for Chelsea's Rudiger could see Bale, Hazard leave

Antonio Rudiger could be set to leave Chelsea this summer with a number of showing interest. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TOP STORY: Bale, Hazard to make way for Real Rudiger move

Real Madrid are ready to part ways with four players to land Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer in the summer, according to AS.

Los Blancos have been monitoring the centre-back for a while, with the report saying Rudiger is looking to earn €12m-a-year in any new contract.

The Blues are not willing to meet that demand, while the report claims Madrid are willing to meet the requirements in order to land Rudiger.

In an attempt to meet such wage demands, Carlo Ancelotti's side will look to move on four senior players. The four players named in the report are Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Isco and Marcelo -- all of whom have struggled to be part of Ancelotti's first-team plans.

The 28-year-old has been linked with several clubs, who are said to be weighing up a potential deal in the summer with the defender out of contract at the club. Teams abroad will also be able to sign a pre-contractual agreement in January.

Rudiger is one of several Chelsea players out of contract in the summer, with Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all potentially leaving from the defensive department.

The Germany international has become a key part of Thomas Tuchel's backline, helping his side win the Champions League last season since his arrival from AS Roma. However, time may be running out on his career at Stamford Bridge.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing AS Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, according to Calciomercato. The 20-year-old has impressed since making the step up from youth football with the Ligue 1 side, with several clubs also reportedly weighing up a move for the youngster.

- Winger Ivan Perisic does not intend to renew his contract with Serie A side Internazionale, reports Tuttosport. The Croatia international is out of contract in the summer and the report claims he is looking for a move to either the Bundesliga or the Premier League in the future.

- Real Madrid will not stand in the way of Roma making an offer for defender Nacho. Calciomercato says that Jose Mourinho is looking for reinforcements for his defence, with the 31-year-old able to play both right-back and centre-back. It also states that Ancelotti does not plan to use him going forward.

- Barcelona will revive their interest in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Gunners captain has been linked with a move to Catalonia in the past, but it never came to fruition. However, a lack of firepower for the LaLiga side means they could make a move for the 32-year-old.

- Paris Saint-Germain youngster Xavi Simons is looking for a move away from the club, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 18-year-old joined the Ligue 1 outfit in 2019, leaving Barcelona in search of opportunities. However, he is yet to break through in the French capital and with a contract that expires at the end of the season, agent Mino Raiola is looking for possible destinations.