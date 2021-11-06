The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Barcelona eye Bakambu as part of revamp

The first signing of the Xavi Hernandez era could be from the Chinese Super League, with reports that Barcelona are tracking Cedric Bakambu.

El Nacional writes that the club is keen to get a deal over the line for the 30-year-old striker in January, with his contract set to expire with Beijing Guoan in just two months.

Bakambu has experience in LaLiga after previously playing for Villarreal, where he scored 105 goals across three campaigns. And after the Blaugrana previously tried to bring him to Camp Nou in the summer, the club now wants to return to the negotiating table without a transfer fee to be concerned with.

The DR Congo international is expected to replace Luuk de Jong, who is on loan at Sevilla and could be moved on after scoring just four goals in 20 appearances for Barca.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Paulo Dybala's contract will be signed later this month with Juventus. Talks over a new deal have raged on through the summer with twists and turns creating plenty of uncertainty, but after it was revealed that an agreement was reached last month, the 27-year-old will finally put pen to paper when his agents meet with the Serie A club's representatives in the coming weeks.

- Nottingham Forest will have to fight off interest from the Premier League to keep hold of Brennan Johnson, with Football Insider reporting that Leeds United are keen on the 20-year-old attacking midfielder. Marcelo Bielsa's side have been tracking him for some time, with his ability to produce across the forward line catching the eye of scouts. Johnson has contributed to seven goals in 16 games so far this season in the Championship.

- Dundee United may struggle to keep ahold of their highly-rated prospect in Kerr Smith, with the 16-year-old defender attracting interest from Manchester United, Everton and Liverpool. That's according to the Sun, which reports that Liverpool are winning the race for him. Smith typically plays a centre-back, but has also showed his qualities as a right-back this season, with four appearances in the first team.

- Calciomercato writes that Juventus may finally be able to land Axel Witsel after a move was blocked in the summer for the 32-year-old defensive midfielder. The report says that Borussia Dortmund are now willing to listen to offers from Juve, with Massimiliano Allegri looking to upgrade the midfield options available. He has been a key part of first team plans at BVB this season with 18 appearances.

- Toni Kroos has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, but the latest on that situation is that Real Madrid are looking to offer him a new contract until 2024, according to Nicolo Schira. The story adds that the Spanish club is ready to begin talks immediately to keep the Germany international a part of the plans. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023.