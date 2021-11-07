The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Barcelona stars may move on

Incoming Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is set to let Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba move on as he looks to free up both wages and spaces in his squad for the next generation, reports El Nacional.

The report claims that Xavi is looking to make some big changes with those four senior members targeted to potentially leave.

Alba, 32, has reportedly been offered the chance to then move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer. Old teammate Lionel Messi is said to have heard of the ongoing situation and is keen to link up with the left-back again, with the pair understanding and getting the best out of each other in their time in Spain.

Although the operation has been kick-started by Messi, the Ligue 1 side are open to a potential move as it would add depth to the left flank along with summer arrival Nuno Mendes.

08.00 GMT: Aston Villa are considering approaches for Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hasenhuttl to replace Dean Smith as manager, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Smith was sacked by Villa on Sunday on the back of a run of five successive Premier League defeats, with Friday's 1-0 loss at Southampton Smith's final game in charge. Smith's last victory was on Sept. 25, when Villa beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford.

According to the Telegraph, Rangers manager Gerrard is a candidate after leading the Glasgow club back to the Scottish title last season, and the former Liverpool captain has a connection with Villa chief executive Christian Purslow from his time at Anfield.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Manchester City are eyeing up a move for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, says El Nacional. The 22-year-old is said to be ready to leave the Serie A side with agent Mino Raiola tasked with finding a new destination for him. Barcelona were interested but their financial issues have opened an opportunity for Pep Guardiola to land the Netherlands international.

- Real Madrid and Newcastle United are interested in Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, according to Calciomercato. The Egypt international is out-of-contract in 2023 and with no agreement set over a new deal, clubs are said to be weighing up a move.

- Internazionale are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, according to SportMediaSet. The 25-year-old has suffered with an ankle injury since the summer but is unlikely to feature for Los Blancos in the future, with the midfielder looking to move on for more game time.

- Juan Cuadrado is nearing a contract renewal at Juventus, reports Calciomercato. The former Chelsea man is out-of-contract in the summer but the Old Lady are hoping to keep him on for a little longer. The deal contains a clause that will opt for another year, seeing the 33-year-old potentially stay until 2024.

- Internazionale midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is hoping to stay at the club and has laid out the terms for his renewal, says Calciomercato. The Croatia international has been linked with many clubs due to his contract expiring at the end of the year. The report claims he is looking for €6m-a-year to stay with the Serie A side.