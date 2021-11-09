France internationals Anthony Martial and Alexandre Lacazette are potential transfer additions for Juventus. Getty Images

TOP STORY: Juve making contingency plans for Vlahovic

Juventus have listed five potential strikers they would like to sign if they miss out on Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic.

Calciomercato says that the Serie A side have plans to sign Vlahovic, 21, but with the international interest they may lose out on a deal. Mauro Icardi, Darwin Nunez, Alexandre Lacazette, Anthony Martial and Gianluca Scamacca are the five players they are reportedly monitoring.

The 21-year-old striker has been linked with Juventus as well as a host of big European names. In recent weeks, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be in talks over a move for the Serbia international.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Icardi is listed as an option, with the forward reduced to substitute appearances for the Ligue 1 side due to the front four of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel Di Maria ahead of him.

Arsenal forward Lacazette is out of contract in the summer, and has been linked with moves to Atletico Madrid and Newcastle as of late.

Martial has had few opportunities so far this season, racking up just under 250 minutes in all competitions. The France international joined from AS Monaco in 2015 for over £50 million, but he could leave in search of game time.

Benfica striker Nunez has previously been linked with a move to Barcelona, while a number of Serie A clubs have eyed a move for Scamacca, a young talent for Sassuolo and the Italy national team.

08.53 GMT: New Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has said getting Ousmane Dembele a new contract is a "priority" for him.

Dembele is out of contract next summer, but Xavi made it clear just how highly he rates the France international as he urged club president Joan Laporta, seated alongside him, to renew his deal.

"That's a priority," he said when asked about extending Dembele's terms, turning to the president with a smile. "Coached well, he can be one of best in the world in his position. He has all the qualities to be a superstar."

Xavi also hit back at the idea that his friendships with former teammates will be a hindrance.

"For me, it's an advantage to have the relationship I have with Gerard [Pique], [Sergio] Busquets, Jordi Alba, Sergi [Roberto] and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Everyone starts from zero, but the players that I know are the ones I will push the hardest. I want them to be the leaders and to take the bull by the horns at times."

Xavi's reign as Barca coach kicks off on Nov. 20 with a Catalan derby against Espanyol at Camp Nou. Three days later they host Benfica in the Champions League, knowing that a win will secure their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

08.00 GMT: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to survive the international break and remain in charge for Manchester United's next game against Watford, sources told ESPN's Rob Dawson.

The Norwegian has spoken to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward since the demoralising 2-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday but has so far been given no indication he is set for the sack.

Sources close to Solskjaer, 48, accept that he is vulnerable after a run of six defeats in 12 games but insist he has been told to begin preparations for the trip to Vicarage Road on Nov. 20 and that he remains confident of turning the situation around.

United's participation in the Champions League means they will not have another significant gap between fixtures for six weeks when they play Brighton at home on Dec. 18 and Newcastle United away on Dec. 27.

Sources have told ESPN that the club's preference is to keep Solskjaer in position until at least the end of the season but there is a growing feeling that stance would have to change if United's place in next season's Champions League was threatened.

They are sixth in the league table, nine points behind leaders Chelsea and five points off the top four.

PAPER GOSSIP

- LaLiga side Valencia are weighing up a potential move for Wolves winger Adama Traore, reports journalist Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old's deal runs until 2023 with the club hoping to extend his contract for an extra three years. However, interest from the Spanish club could put them under pressure over his future at Molineux.

- Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is hoping to sign Internazionale midfielder Marcelo Brozovic in the summer and could use Luka Modric to help him land the player. According to El Nacional, Los Blancos are eyeing a move for the 28-year-old who could leave Italy on a free transfer. The report claims that Modric, Croatia international teammate of Brozovic, could have a part to play in any move as the Madrid side look to beat other European clubs to the signing.

- Another from Madrid, as Real playmaker Isco will leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer, reports AS. The 29-year-old is not in Carlo Ancelotti's plans, seeing very few minutes since the Italian manager's arrival. As a result, neither the player nor the club wish to renew his deal that expires at the end of the season.

- New Barcelona manager Xavi is not interested in signing past club transfer target Franck Kessie of Napoli, meaning Real Madrid are now eyeing a deal. According to El Nacional, Madrid president Perez is looking to revamp the midfield of the squad with out-of-contract Kessie listed as a name he is interested in.

- Premier League sides Newcastle United and West Ham United could be set to battle it out for the signature of Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car. Calciomercato writes that the 25-year-old, who is out-of-contract in 2023, is a potential target for two sides looking to add to their defensive depth.