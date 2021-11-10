Xavi returns to the Camp Nou to sign his contract as Barcelona manager in front of almost 10,000 fans. (1:16)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here is the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Barca tracking Premier League trio

With Xavi Hernandez now at the helm, Barcelona are looking to strengthen his options in the attacking areas, and Marca have listed three players that they are interested in.

Due to their financial difficulties, which have been widely reported for some time, Barca are currently on the lookout for loans to make that happen in January, so they don't have to compromise on quality.

This will also be accompanied by the likely departure of Luuk de Jong after Ronald Koeman also left Camp Nou, while Martin Braithwaite recovers from injury and Sergio Aguero is potentially out for some time.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has been widely linked with the Blaugrana in recent times and he is the first name on show here.

The England international has not been pleased with his game time, having managed just 376 Premier League minutes this term, and the feeling is that Xavi could offer him greater prominence.

Next up is Manchester United's Edinson Cavani, who was also linked with Barcelona during the summer and is felt to be capable of filling the gaps up front for six months.

Finally, Timo Werner has struggled since his move from RB Leipzig to Chelsea, and Barcelona showed interest in the Germany international even before his move to London.

The 25-year-old's lack of game time under Thomas Tuchel this term does not seem to have reduced Barcelona's estimations of him.

Premier League stars Timo Werner and Raheem Sterling have been identified as potential recruits for cash-strapped Barcelona. Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Super-agent Jorge Mendes is hoping to sign Fulham teenager Fabio Carvalho and take the midfielder to Liverpool, according to the Daily Mail. The England youth international is in the final year of his contract at Craven Cottage and it is felt that he could take a similar route to Harvey Elliott. Mendes has already alerted Barcelona and Real Madrid but got no interest.

- Real Sociedad winger Adnan Januzaj's agent has confirmed interest from Napoli in his client, which brings up questions around Lorenzo Insigne's future, as reported by Calciomercato. The Italian's contract comes to an end in the summer of 2022 and a deal has not been struck between club and player regarding an extension, with it being stated that the Euro 2020 winner will leave if he doesn't receive an improved offer. Januzaj's Sociedad contract ends at the same time.

- New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan is nearing a move to Belgian outfit KV Oostende, as has been confirmed by MLSsoccer.com. NYRB tried to re-sign the 24-year-old, but he has long held ambitions of playing in Europe. He has also been linked with Stade Reims, while there were reports of interest from Anderlecht, Metz and Montpellier during the summer.

- With Juventus looking to strengthen their midfield, Nicolo Rovella could be recalled from his loan at Genoa in January, reports Calciomercato. Having signed from Il Grifone in Janaury 2021, he was immediately sent back to them on loan and was supposed to stay there until the summer of 2022. However, Massimiliano Allegri could look to cut that agreement short.

- Contrary to previous reports, Marca are have stated that Dani Alves will not be making a return to Camp Nou at the moment. While the Brazilian offered himself to the club, Xavi and Barcelona leaders aren't taking him up on that as they want to give priority to younger players. Still, there is the possibility that the 38-year-old could have a future role upstairs due to the respect felt towards him.