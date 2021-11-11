Transfer Talk: Arsenal weigh move for Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski

Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski is a reported transfer target for Premier League club Arsenal. Getty Images

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Arsenal ready to move for Juve's Kulusevski

Arsenal have long been one of the clubs linked with Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, along with the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

However, Gianluca Di Marzio suggests that the Serbia international's agents aren't interested in sitting down with the Londoners and now the Gunners are taking an initial look at Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski as an alternative.

The red side of North London has enjoyed plenty of attacking excitement in recent times as they have climbed the Premier League table, largely thanks to Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, they're not resting on their laurels and are looking towards the 21-year-old, who came off the bench during Sweden's 2-0 loss against Georgia on Thursday.

He only has one goal so far this season, though that did prove to be a Champions League winner against Zenit St. Petersburg, while he also assisted during a 3-2 Serie A win against Sampdoria.

Considering just two of Kulusevski's 15 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this term have come from the start, there may be an argument that the Swede will be willing to look elsewhere for game time.

Joining a club that is currently on a 10-game run without a defeat could certainly be good for confidence.

- Napoli are looking to strengthen their depth behind Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui at full-back, according to Sky Sports Italia, who have also offered a list of who they are considering. On the left, they are looking at Lille's Reinildo Mandava, Empoli's Fabiano Parisi and Villarreal's Pervis Estupinan, while Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui is being courted for the right.

- AS Roma, AC Milan, Atalanta and Napoli are all interested in signing Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, according to Foot Mercato. The Ivory Coast international's contract ends in the summer of 2023 and Sassuolo are determined not to lose him for free. He has previously been linked with Sevilla, Stade Rennais, Lille, Lyon and Marseille.

-- Georgia midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shocked Sweden with two goals to dent their World Cup qualification hopes on Thursday, but AC Milan may not be as surprised, according to Calciomercato. The report says Milan have been monitoring the 20-year-old from Rubin Kazan, but that a request of €18 million to €20 million may have cooled their interest. While they are still keeping tabs on him, Kvaratskhelia is also being looked at by Tottenham Hotspur, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach.

- Matteo Guendouzi has admitted that he wants to stay at Marseille rather than returning to Arsenal, as reported by RMC Sport. The midfielder said: "I am on loan. I am focused on what I have to do with OM, I want to register for the long term with OM. I am very comfortable with OM, I want to continue having fun in Marseille."

- With new Genoa boss Andriy Shevchenko looking for a centre midfielder, full-back and winger, Calciomercato have outlined some of their targets. According to their report, Genoa want Dynamo Kyiv's Vitaliy Mykolenko, but could face competition from Napoli. They are also looking at AC Milan's Samu Castillejo, while they have pointed to another report stating that Aleksei Miranchuk could be an alternative.