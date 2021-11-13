Florian Wirtz became the youngest ever player to score 10 Bundesliga goals with these strikes this season. (2:16)

TOP STORY: Chelsea, Madrid, Barca eye Wirtz

Chelsea and Real Madrid could battle over the signing of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz.

El Nacional reports that the two clubs are interested in a deal for the 18-year-old, who has had a breakout year in the Bundesliga, but Barcelona are also said to be weighing up a potential move in the future.

Xavi Hernandez's side would not be able to flex their financial muscle compared to the other two clubs though, due to their well documented issues regarding money at Barcelona. As a result, the club would wait until 2023 to make a move, however the player is said to admire the new manager -- which could help with any move.

As for Real Madrid, the report claims that the Los Blancos are keen to not miss out on another youngster from Leverkusen, losing out on the race for Kai Havertz from them in 2019 -- coincidentally to Chelsea.

The 18-year-old has impressed so far this season, making nine Bundesliga appearances with four goals and six assists in those games. The playmaker also earned a senior Germany call-up in September, making four appearances on the international stage.

The Blues are said to be the side following him closest as of now, but there are set to be plenty of suitors for the talented youngster.

It's no joke! Florian Wirtz is getting serious looks from big clubs. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are interested in a move for FC Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, according to Sport1 journalist Florian Plettenberg. The report claims that the 19-year-old was in Spain for talks over a move to the LaLiga club a few weeks ago, with his agent aware of a potential move.

- Barcelona are also weighing up a deal for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho, reports journalist Ekrem Konur. Reports have claimed the 19-year-old has turned down a new contract at the London club, with his current deal expiring in the summer. LaLiga rivals Real Madrid have also previously been linked with a move.

- Manchester United will enter talks over a new contract with goalkeeper David de Gea, says journalist Ekrem Konur. The 31-year-old is out-of-contract in 2023 and has returned to some of his best form at the club since becoming No. 1 again ahead of Dean Henderson.

- Real Madrid are targeting 20-year-old forward Luiz Henrique for a potential transfer, according to AS. The Fluminense striker is seen as another emerging Brazil international, in the same vein of players such as Vinicius Jr. that Los Blancos have signed and made a success out of at the club.

- Internazionale have set a deadline of the end of the year for midfielder Marcelo Brozovic to sign a new deal with the club, according to Calciomercato. The Croatia international is out-of-contract in the summer, with several clubs linked with the 28-year-old on a free transfer. The club are willing to offer €4.5m-a-year, whilst the player is said to be holding out for €6m to sign a new deal.