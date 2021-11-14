The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Chelsea plotting three-player moves in January

Chelsea are planning moves for Jules Kounde, Matthijs de Ligt and Lorenzo Insigne in January, according to Marca.

The Blues currently sit top of the Premier League and are looking to consolidate that position with three big signings in the winter market.

Kounde, 23, was of interest to Thomas Tuchel's side in the summer, however they couldn't meet the valuation of Sevilla to land the player. That may have changed with their defensive future unsure, due to the Blues having four centre-backs out of contract in the summer.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta are defenders that are currently set to leave Stamford Bridge next year if they don't sign new deals.

De Ligt, 22, is another name linked. The Netherlands international is reportedly seeking a move away from Juventus and has asked agent Mino Raiola for possible destinations away from the Serie A side.

Napoli veteran Insigne is viewed as a potential signing with the 30-year-old winger's deal expiring come the end of the season.

Chelsea are said to have been monitoring the Italy international's situation, who is believed to have been offered a new deal by the club but with a pay cut involved.

Although he has spent his whole career at Napoli, the cut to his pay has come as a shock and he would be willing to move away from the club.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Barcelona are eyeing a potential move for Chelsea trio Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech. According to Sport, the LaLiga club are weighing up all three forwards on loan as a potential backup option if they cannot sign Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in January.

- Newcastle United are interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, with Calciomercato claiming that €10 million - €15 million could be enough to land the player. The 26-year-old is reportedly out of favour at the Old Lady, with Massimiliano Allegri looking to make changes in his central ranks.

- Internazionale are interested in a move for Robin Gosens or Filip Kostic as a replacement for winger Ivan Perisic, reports Tuttosport. Perisic, 32, is out of contract in the summer and is set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season. In order to replace him, the Serie A side have turned to Gosens and Kostic as potential incomings.

- Manchester United are willing to move on playmaker Jesse Lingard in January, reports the Sun. The 28-year-old was linked with a move to West Ham United in the summer, but the two clubs couldn't agree on a valuation. However, United are now willing to reduce their desired transfer fee to £10m to offload the England international. Lingard enjoyed a successful loan spell with David Moyes' team last campaign.