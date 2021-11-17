The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Real Madrid to wait to sign Mbappe for free

Real Madrid are ready to wait until June 2022 to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, rather than submit a bid in January, says Mundo Deportivo.

Mbappe, 22, has a contract which expires next summer and, if he does not sign a new one, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Madrid, or any other club outside Ligue 1, in January with a view to moving for no fee.

Despite his contract running down, Madrid made a final offer of €200 million to sign Mbappe in August but received no reply from PSG, sources close to the LaLiga club told ESPN.

Mbappe has been Real Madrid's top transfer target for multiple seasons, sources said. The club had been carefully managing its spending -- with no transfer fees paid on first-team players since 2019, in addition to the departures of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard this summer -- in preparation for the arrival of Mbappe.

The France international has made it clear that he wants to move to Madrid and won't extend his PSG deal despite the club still trying to convince him to stay longer in Paris.

08.51 GMT: Portuguese club Benfica have denied reports that they are looking to making a coaching change and insist coach Jorge Jesus will remain at the helm at least until next summer.

Benfica, who face Barcelona at Camp Nou next week in the Champions League, are third in the Primeira Liga, one point adrift of leaders FC Porto. They are third in Champions League Group E after a 5-2 defeat to Bayern Munich on Nov. 2.

Reports in Portugal claimed Benfica had already contacted Vitoria SC coach Pepa to replace Jorge Jesus, who returned to the club in 2020 from Flamengo.

But a club statement said: "The strategy of spreading falsehoods to divide the Benfica fans reached an intolerable dimension earlier this week. It is false that Benfica is preparing the departure of Jorge Jesus from the technical command of his team. It is false that Benfica has established contacts with other coaches or their agents.

"Such a lie seriously disrespects not only Benfica and its coach Jorge Jesus, but also for Vitoria SC, coach Pepa and, not least, all the basic principles of journalism. We make a clear appeal to our supporters. May we remain united, serene and focused on the objective we all want: to win. Always win!"

08.30 GMT: Villarreal president Fernando Roig is hopeful that teenage midfielder Yeremi Pino will continue at the club beyond 2027 after renewing his contract for a further three seasons.

"It's a big satisfaction for us," Roig said in a press conference. "He is a very important player for Villarreal, an example of what we want. He came from Las Palmas at the age of 14 and in five years, he has arrived to the national team."

Yeremi, 19, helped Villarreal win the Europa League last season in his debut campaign with the first team. He has scored two goals in 15 appearances in all competitions for Villarreal this season and also earned a spot in Spain's national team. Real Madrid were among the clubs that had shown interest in Yeremi.

"If in the future there is an offer, we will evaluate it as we have always done," Roig said. "But my wish is that Yeremi will renew his contract before 2027. He has a long career ahead."

Yeremi, meanwhile, says he is unfazed by his release clause having increased to €80m. "I don't care about the clause," he said." I want to be here for many more years. I'm very happy with what they have given me and want to give this club what it deserves."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Dani Olmo's future move from RB Leipzig to Barcelona had seemed pretty much inevitable, but El Nacional are now claiming that the transfer could be in doubt. The midfielder, who came through Barca's La Masia academy, made it clear that he hopes to play at Camp Nou when the Blaugrana attempted to sign him towards the end of the summer transfer window. However, the Spain international is now having doubts due to Barcelona's interest in Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

- Arsenal have joined AC Milan in showing interest in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Le10 Sport. While the Gunners haven't yet made an offer for the Portugal international, it is stated that they have made their interest known and could go in for him in the coming weeks. Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked by various outlets in recent times.

- Fluminense are dreaming of a Thiago Silva return, after he left them to join AC Milan in 2007, and have begun talks with his agent, as reported by Nicolo Schira. While the centre-back's Chelsea contract ends in 2022, his priority is still the Blues as there are set to be conversations around an extension in the coming weeks.

- Juventus are showing interest in FC Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste, as has been reported by Calciomercato. The Serie A side have been linked with various midfielders, while also looking to offload Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, and it seems the 22-year-old Sweden international is now on their radar.

- Having taken over as Norwich City manager, Dean Smith is hoping to take Conor Hourihane with him on loan, according to Football Insider. The Irishman is currently on loan from Aston Villa to Sheffield United, but has struggled for game time with the Blades. Smith's hope is that Villa will be able to recall the midfielder and loan him back out again.

- AS Roma are set to renew the contracts of defender Gianluca Mancini and midfielder Ebrima Darboe, as has been reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. The former is returning from international duty and will sign a deal that will run until 2026 and see him earn above €3m-per-season -- the latter will stay for the same length of time.