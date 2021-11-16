The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Olmo's Barca move in doubt

Dani Olmo's future move from RB Leipzig to Barcelona had long seemed pretty much inevitable, but El Nacional are now claiming that the transfer could be in doubt.

The midfielder, who came through Barca's La Masia academy, made it clear that he hopes to play at Camp Nou when the Blaugrana attempted to sign him towards the end of the summer transfer window.

However, the Spain international is now having doubts due to Barcelona's interest in Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

Barcelona's intent has left Olmo concerned that he could be looked over by the Catalans.

Manchester United have long been interested in Olmo, and while they are aware that his preferred option has always been to sign for Barcelona, he could now turn to the Red Devils.

They are looking for a quick decision from the 23-year-old, hoping that Barcelona bring in Sterling so they can sign the RB Leipzig man.

This has left Xavi Hernandez concerned, as he fears he may not get either of the players he hopes can play on the wings at Camp Nou.

It is actually stated that Xavi prefers Olmo to Sterling, but wants to sign the England international in January before adding the Spaniard in the summer. However, it appears this will not be possible.

Dani Olmo's desired move to Barcelona is in doubt. Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal have joined AC Milan in showing interest in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, according to Le10Sport. While the Gunners haven't yet made an offer for the Portugal international, it is stated that they have made their interest known and could go in for him in the coming weeks. Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been linked with him by various outlets in recent times.

- Fluminense are dreaming of a Thiago Silva return, after he left them to join AC Milan in 2007, and have begun talks with his agent, as reported by Nicolo Schira. While the centre-back's Chelsea contract culminates in 2022, his priority is still the Blues as there are set to be conversations around an extension in the coming weeks.

- Juventus are showing interest in Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste, as has been reported by Calciomercato. The Serie A side have been linked with various midfielders, while also looking to offload Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, and it seems the 22-year-old Sweden international is now on their radar.

- Having taken over as Norwich City manager, Dean Smith is hoping to take Conor Hourihane with him on loan, according to Football Insider. The Irishman is currently is on loan from Aston Villa to Sheffield United, but has struggled for game time with the Blades. Smith's hope is that Villa will be able to recall the midfielder and loan him back out again.

- AS Roma are set to renew the contracts of Gianluca Mancini and Ebrima Darboe, as has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport. The former is returning from international duty and will sign a deal that will run until 2026 and see him earn above €3m-per-season -- the latter will stay for the same length of time.