The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Ter Stegen, Sterling to swap?

Pep Guardiola is interested in a swap-move for Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, with Raheem Sterling potentially making the switch to the Spanish club, reports El Nacional.

The LaLiga side have been heavily linked with Sterling, 26, with Guardiola said to be keen on a switch with midfielder Frenkie de Jong going to the Etihad, however that offer was turned down.

City have instead responded with a move for Ter Stegen, seen as a possible backup to No. 1 goalkeeper Ederson.

Both Barca manager Xavi and president Joan Laporta are said to be against any move for the Germany international, even in exchange for Sterling.

The 29-year-old keeper has been a key player for the Catalan club for the past few years and despite his dip in form since sustaining a knee injury, he is still viewed as an important leader.

Sterling, on the other hand, is a player that Barcelona have been largely linked with a loan switch for in January, with the club hoping to bolster their firepower in the absence of Sergio Aguero, who is injured for the foreseeable future with a health scare regarding his heart.

There is said to be another stumbling block in any possible move though, with Sterling's significant wage difficult to reach for the cash-strapped Blaugrana.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, reports journalist Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old is out-of-contract at the end of the season, meaning he will be free to leave in the summer and could negotiate terms with clubs abroad in January.

- New Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is hoping to add Manchester City defender Nathan Ake to his side in January, says Calciomercato. The 26-year-old has been used as a backup at the Etihad, however he could be a first-team option for Howe, who he played under in his time at Bournemouth.

- Real Madrid and Barcelona could do battle for Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 22-year-old has been in and out of the first-team, with his potential ability interesting both Spanish clubs.

- Marseille are hoping to sign defender William Saliba on a permanent deal from Arsenal, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The report claims that the two clubs are set to kick off talks over a potential move, with the 20-year-old impressing for the Ligue 1 side so far this season.

- Manchester City, Liverpool, Juventus and Roma have all been linked with a move for Denis Zakaria in January. Calciomercato says that all four sides are interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, who is out-of-contract, with the player dreaming of a move to Barcelona instead.