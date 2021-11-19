Paul Pogba's time at Old Trafford could be over with reports that Manchester United are ready to move on from the France star.

Marca's front page reveals that the Premier League club won't be offering him a new deal ahead of the January transfer window, allowing his contract to run down and expire at the end of the season.

Despite a positive start to the campaign, it is reported that confidence has been lost between the two parties for a number of months, pushing the 28-year-old midfielder towards the exit.

And Real Madrid are the club looking to capitalise on the unrest as they begin their approach to bring Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu, with reports that the LaLiga club are now confident of getting a deal over the line.

PAPER GOSSIP

- The Karim Adeyemi saga is continuing with reports that his representatives met with Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, according to Sport 1. A tug of war for the signature of the FC Salzburg star has been going on for a number of months with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig also keen to land him, but it is unclear where the 19-year-old forward will end up as his agents continue to market him around Europe's elite clubs.

- PSG are looking to take the lead in the race for AC Milan's Franck Kessie, writes Foot Mercato. The report says that the Ligue 1 club is best positioned to get a deal over the line for the 24-year-old midfielder, who could leave the San Siro as early as January, with the French outlet revealing that he has been looking to sell his house in Milan for a few weeks.

- Calciomercato reveals that AC Milan have offered a new deal to Alessio Romagnoli worth €3.5 million per season after the latest meeting between the two parties. The 26-year-old has been a priority for the Serie A side to renew since the beginning of the season with his current terms expiring next summer. He has maintained his place as a regular this season, featuring in 12 games across Serie A and in the Champions League.

- Genoa are looking to reinforce the midfield with the signing of Stanislav Lobotka, according to Nicolo Schira. Head coach Andriy Shevchenko is keen on the 26-year-old star who has made just two appearances in Serie A for Napoli this season, with negotiations likely to start in the winter transfer window.

- Another from Calciomercato here, as journalist Rudy Galetti reveals that Xavi Simons has been linked to AC Milan by agent Mino Raiola. The 18-year-old midfielder's future has been up in the air of late with concerns of whether he can garner regular first-team appearances, and it looks as though Raiola took advantage of his meeting with his club to see whether Italy is a potential landing spot for the Netherlands youth international.