The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Xavi eyes Coman at Camp Nou

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez could begin his spending at Camp Nou by signing Bayern Munich playmaker Kingsley Coman, according to Sport.

It is reported that the Blaugrana have enquired to Bayern regarding the France international's availability, and while the Bundesliga club are open to listening to offers regarding a transfer, they have ruled out the possibility of a loan deal.

This could be problematic for Barca who are limited in terms of how much they can offer with a fee and salary package, but the 25-year-old winger does want to move on from the Bundesliga despite Bayern offering him an extension on his contract that expires in the summer of 2023.

And if a deal can't be agreed in January, the LaLiga club could wait until the end of the season to negotiate a cut-price in the final year of his contract.

Could Kingsley Coman be part of Barcelona's future plans? Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Football Insider has revealed that Dean Smith will target a striker as one of his first signings as manager of Norwich City. It is reported that the Canaries will target a player with proven Premier League quality as they look to turn around what has been a difficult start to the season, taking just five points from the opening 11 games.

- Marseille are keen to acquire Alexis Sanchez's services next summer as he continues to be pushed towards the exit door at Internazionale. According to Le 10 Sport, Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli wants the chance to persuade the Chile man to make the switch to Ligue 1. The 32-year-old forward earns €7 million per season, which could be a stumbling block for the French club if they cannot convince him to take a salary cut.

- AC Milan are monitoring the situation of Bordeaux midfielder Jean Onana, according to Calciomercato. The Serie A club are considering a move for the 21-year-old midfielder, who could be a future successor as they prepare for the rumoured impending departure of Franck Kessie. Cameroon international Onana has scored two goals and assisted one in the Ligue 1 so far this season.

- Corinthians will demand $12m if they are to part ways with Joao Victor, writes Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old centre-back has been placed onto the radar of a number of European teams after an impressive campaign saw him play a leading role in the Brazilian top flight, helping his side to a top-five finish while conceding less than one goal per game.

- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out an exit for Neco Williams despite talks of a potential loan move in January. Speaking at a news conference ahead of the game against Arsenal, as quoted by the Mirror, he said: "We are really short of players. The last thing I'm thinking about is who could go on loan in the winter, so I think it makes absolute sense that Neco is here developing every day."