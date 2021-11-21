Gab and Juls debate whether Eddie Howe should be involved with Newcastle's search for a director of football. (1:19)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY:

Newcastle United are on high alert as they look to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic in January, according to the Sun.

Many of Europe's biggest clubs have been linked with the Serbia international, including the likes of Juventus and Manchester City.

However, with their new owners, the Magpies are hoping to bring in the striker, who helped his country overcome Portugal to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Newcastle sent scouts to watch that match and Fiorentina could be open to moving on their star man if a fee can be agreed -- largely due to his current contract expiring in the summer of 2022.

It will take a big outlay to sign the 21-year-old, but it is suggested that reports stating £70 million will be required are over the top.

While Eddie Howe has been hopeful of bringing in players with Premier League experience, the feeling is that it could be difficult to deal with clubs within the league, leaving them on high alert when it comes to players plying their trade overseas.

They are hoping to bring in two full-backs, a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker, but are aware they will likely be charged a premium by whoever they deal with.

Dusan Vlahovic has been identified as one of Newcastle United's new marquee signings. Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is set to work on a contract extension for Andreas Christensen to ensure the Denmark international doesn't join Barcelona, as has been reported by El Nacional. The centre-back's current deal culminates in the summer of 2022, and Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is said to be interested in bringing him to the Camp Nou. Joan Laporta is also keen to complete a deal due to his contract coming to an end.

- While no formal offers have yet been made, Wolfsburg have fallen behind an unnamed top six Premier League side in the race for FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi, as has been reported by Tom Bogert. The expectation remains that a deal will not be completed unless a club comes in with a bid of at least US$15m for the USMNT international.

- Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha wants to complete a move to Newcastle United, as has been reported by Ekrem Konur. The Albania international is one of the players who have been heavily linked with the Magpies since their recent takeover, and it seems the interest is mutual.

- Harry Winks is a key target for Newcastle United during the January transfer window, reports the Daily Mail, who add that Howe is desperate for added creativity in midfielder while bringing in Premier League experience. The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder is looking for more game time than he has been receiving in North London. Juventus' Weston McKennie is seen as an alternative.

- Southampton are showing interest in signing 17-year-old Ajax goalkeeper Charlie Setford, as reported by TEAMtalk. The England youth international is the topic of interest from other Premier League clubs, having made the Ajax first-team bench, but it is the Saints who are currently the frontrunners.