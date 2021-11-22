Transfer Talk: Bayern Munich keeping tabs on Barcelona teen star Pedri

Barca sensation Pedri was just named Golden Boy winner for this year. Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Bayern could pay Barca's massive Pedri clause

When Barcelona put a release clause of €1 billion on Pedri's latest deal, it was presumed that any club thinking of signing the midfielder would be scared off by the amount.

However, AS is reporting that Bayern Munich have shown interest in the 18-year-old and those around him are aware that the Bavarians are willing to quadruple his wages.

Understandably impressed by the Spain international, Bayern are willing to make him the most expensive signing in their history - surpassing the €80m paid to Atletico Madrid for Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

The Golden Boy award winner -- the first at the club since Lionel Messi won it in 2005 -- has become a key player for both club and country since joining from Las Palmas in the summer of 2020.

Nonetheless, with Bayern's interest being serious, the club realises there could be a point where Pedri has to leave Barcelona due to their precarious financial situation.

This comes with the knowledge that Bayern's offer could go a long way to providing respite in that regard -- even if it would hurt Xavi Hernandez's side on the pitch.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Borussia Dortmund are preparing a package in an effort to persuade Erling Haaland to stay put for one more year, as has been reported by Sky Sports Germany. The main part of this will be a salary increase for the Norway international, says the report, with the contract confirming that the striker's exit clause will be triggered in 2023, rather than the summer of 2022 as is set to happen.

- Chelsea are confident of extending Mason Mount's contract after making a breakthrough in talks with the midfielder, according to Football Insider.

The academy graduate has been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich recently with suggestions that he is no longer happy at Stamford Bridge. However, he has been offered an improved contract to keep him there past 2024 when his current deal ends.

- Fiorentina are hoping to sign Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca as a replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, reports Calciomercato, with the Serbian looking increasingly likely to leave in January or when his contract ends in the summer of 2022.

Another report from the Italian outlet adds that La Viola are looking to Sassuolo again as they aim to bring in Domenico Berardi to occupy the wing - though they may be put off by demands of €30m. With this in mind, Lille's Jonathan Ikone is seen as an alternative.

- During an interview with Mundo Deportivo, La Masia graduate and Benfica left-back Grimaldo has admitted that he would like to rejoin Barcelona.

The Spaniard said: "Barcelona has always been my home and I am not going to close my door. I will not deny it, I will always bring her heart. I grew up there and it has been one of the dreams I have had since I was little."

- Lazio are hoping to sign Bodo/Glimt's Erik Botheim in the January transfer window, suggests Calciomercato. They will look to offload Vedat Muriqi to help through the deal that could cost around €10m, with the Kosovo international still highly regarded in Turkey having previously represented Fenerbahce among other Turkish Super Lig sides.