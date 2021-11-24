Christian Pulisic speaks about his celebration and talks about the USMNT's recent success against Mexico. (1:22)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Barca, Liverpool in for Pulisic

Liverpool and Barcelona could battle it out for the signature of Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic, reports El Nacional.

Both sides are said to be interested in the United States star, with the Blues said to prefer a move to Spain over a Premier League rival.

However, the LaLiga club are not in a financial position to make an offer currently. New boss Xavi Hernandez is said to be able to make an offer in 2023 if possible, with a swap deal also potentially on the table.

Chelsea have reportedly asked for more than €50 million if they are to negotiate a move for Pulisic away from Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp knows the 23-year-old from his time in charge at Borussia Dortmund and the report claims that he was interested in the winger in 2019 but lost out to the current Premier League leaders.

Pulisic has struggled with injuries so far this season, missing the majority of the early part of the season. He picked up an ankle knock in September and with him unable to currently hold down a position in the first-team, the Blues are said to be willing to move him on if clubs match their valuation.

U.S. star Christian Pulisic is being tracked by both Liverpool and Barcelona as he searches for regular first-team football. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are interested in Manchester City loanee Pedro Porro, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old is on a two-season loan spell at Portuguese side Sporting and he has reportedly impressed the Blancos hierarchy. However, Sporting do reportedly have the option in their deal to make the loan move permanent.

- Atletico Madrid are one of a number of sides weighing up a move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. According to Calciomercato, the Uruguay international is set to be a key figure in next summer's transfer window, with LaLiga club Atletico paying particular attention to the 22-year-old.

- Chelsea have set a valuation of £14m to move on midfielder Ross Barkley in January, says journalist Ekrem Konur. The 27-year-old is believed to be free to leave the club in the upcoming months, with Newcastle, Leeds and Burnley all reportedly interested in a transfer for the playmaker.

- Manchester United are eyeing a free transfer in the shape of Barcelona player Ousmane Dembele, according to El Nacional. The winger is out-of-contract at the end of the season and is free to negotiate deals with clubs abroad in January.

- Liverpool, Leicester and Newcastle are monitoring Olympiakos wonderkid Aguibou Camara, reports the Sun. The 20-year-old has impressed for the Greek side since his move from Lille, with the versatile midfielder providing a useful option across the midfield and out wide.