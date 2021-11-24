Shaka Hislop says Man United were uninspiring vs. Villarreal and only won thanks to the heroics of Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea. (1:27)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Man United monitoring Dembele

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on contract negotiations between Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona, with the Premier League side keen to land him should the parties be unable to reach an agreement, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 24-year-old winger has remained a top priority for the Blaugrana since the season began, and he has only recently rejoined first team activities after showing a willingness to continue his career at Camp Nou.

Talks are ongoing over a five-year contract which would see Dembele extend his stay in LaLiga until 2027 but, while reports have shown progress with the likes of Pedri and Gavi, there has been less promise about the former Borussia Dortmund man.

The France international has been linked with a number of other teams in recent months, but he could soon receive contact from Old Trafford if a deal isn't reached by the time clubs are able to discuss pre-contract terms with him in January.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is on the transfer radar of Manchester United. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Adama Traore could be on the way out of Molineux, with Wolves prepared to listen to offers in January, writes Football Insider. It is reported that the club are prioritising a permanent move for Hwang Hee-chan who has impressed during his loan spell from RB Leipzig, but they need to raise around £13 million to get the deal done. Liverpool is one of the potential landing spots, with the Reds still interested in the 25-year-old winger after tracking him back in the summer.

- Chelsea look set to resolve Thiago Silva's contract situation, with reports from UOL in Brazil that a deal is imminent between the club and player. The 37-year-old centre-back has enjoyed his time at Stamford Bridge since he joined from Paris Saint-Germain, playing a leading role in the heart of the defense. He is set to extend his stay at the Blues by an extra year which will see him contracted until the summer of 2023.

- Ekrem Konur says that Rangers as well as a host of English clubs are monitoring Hearts defender John Souttar. The 25-year-old defender has captured the attention this season and was a standout performer when Scotland defeated Denmark 2-0 in the World Cup qualifiers earlier in November. It was earlier reported that Hearts would be willing to part ways with him for a fee as little as £500,000.

- Internazionale want Marcelo Brozovic's new contract completed by Christmas, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old midfielder has been in contract discussions with the Serie A club for a number of weeks despite registered interest from PSG, and Inter's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has claimed that he is "optimistic" of getting the deal over the line soon.