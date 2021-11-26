Mark Ogden explains what we could expect to see from Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick. (1:27)

TOP STORY: Man Utd join Vlahovic race

Manchester United have joined the race for highly sought after striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old has turned down a new contract at Fiorentina and with his deal up in 2023, a number of clubs are said to be interested. Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Juventus have all been linked, with United now said to be in the mix.

The Red Devils are said to be monitoring the striker, who has impressed with his ten goals and three assists in 13 Serie A appearances so far this season.

The forward has been on a meteoric rise over the past year or so, scoring 21 goals in 37 appearances in the league last season and earning a senior Serbia international call-up.

With his current contract expiring in one-year and a half, reports have suggested that teams could gear up to try and land the youngster for a lower valuation.

A move for the Old Trafford outfit would be one for the future, with current striker Edinson Cavani's current deal at the club running out at the end of the season. Forward Cristiano Ronaldo is also out-of-contract in the near future, with his deal expiring in 2023.

Dusan Vlahovic is fast becoming one of the most in-demand players in the world. Can Man Utd lure him to Old Trafford? Andrea Staccioli/Insidefoto/LightRocket

- Several Premier League clubs are interested in Barcelona youngster Ronald Araujo, says Mundo Deportivo. The 22-year-old's current deal expires in 2023, but it includes a €200 million release clause. Some English clubs are said to be monitoring the centre-back, with a potential deal on the table due to his dwindling contract.

- Manchester City are discussing the renewal of the contract of striker Gabriel Jesus, according to Calciomercato. The Brazil international's current deal at the club expires in 2023, however Pep Guardiola is hoping he will stay past that date.

- Barcelona could move on summer signing Memphis Depay to land Erling Haaland, says El Nacional. The report claims that Juventus were interested in Depay during the transfer window, but he opted for a move to Spain instead. An offer close to €60m could be enough for the Netherlands international to leave, with Xavi said to be eyeing a move for Haaland.

- Newcastle and Juventus could battle it out to land the signature of midfielder Axel Witsel, reports Tuttosport. The 32-year-old's contract with Borussia Dortmund expires in the summer and is unlikely to be renewed, despite being a regular for the Bundesliga club.

- Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin are eyeing a move for AC Milan winger Samu Castillejo, reports Calciomercato. The 26-year-old is out-of-favour in Milan, only making three appearances from the bench in Serie A this season.