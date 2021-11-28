Karim Benzema believes he is "not far" from achieving his dream of winning the men's Ballon d'Or. (1:24)

The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Benzema to leave Real for City?

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, reports El Nacional.

The report states that Pep Guardiola, whose team has been linked with the striker in the past, is hoping to add the France international to fill a notable void in his formidable side.

Any deal would be likely to happen next summer rather than the upcoming January transfer window though, with the 33-year-old's deal at the Bernabeu expiring in 2023.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is said to rate the forward very highly at the club though, meaning a high valuation would be put forward to be able to move him on. However, the report claims that is not likely to be a hurdle if Guardiola wants to land the striker.

Benzema has spent over 12 years in the Spanish capital, joining from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2009. In that time, there is very little he hasn't done for the LaLiga club. He has made over 575 appearances, scoring 295 goals and assisting 181 times across all competitions.

The striker has also won four Champions League trophies, three LaLiga titles and two Spanish cups alongside a plethora of other awards. One award Benzema has never won, though, is the Ballon d'Or, which will be handed out on Monday.

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

PAPER GOSSIP

- AS Roma have joined Lyon in eyeing a move for Rangers winger Ianis Hagi, son of Romania legend Gheorghe, reports journalist Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old has impressed with the Scottish club, becoming an important part of the side. His current deal runs until 2024 and he could be set for a move away.

- Lille winger Jonathan Ikone has a verbal agreement with Serie A side Fiorentina, according to Calciomercato. The France international's current deal expires in 2023 and he has started the majority of his side's games in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

- Barcelona are interested in Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, says Sport. The Catalan club has been on the lookout for more firepower in their attack, with Sergio Aguero missing for the foreseeable future. The report claims that the LaLiga side is now interested in Martial, who has struggled for game time at the club this season.

- Jose Mourinho is looking to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay at Roma, according to El Nacional. Given their financial issues, the report states that the LaLiga club is willing to move on the striker for a valuation of €40 million, but it remains to be seen if Mourinho can land the striker.

- Calciomercato has revealed that Newcastle United have made an offer to sign Internazionale midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, however the Croatia international is moving towards a renewal at the club.

The 29-year-old is out of contract in the summer and there has been progress over a new deal, with the Milan side willing to do everything possible to meet the €7m-a-year salary that the midfielder would be paid on a renewal.