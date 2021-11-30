The summer transfer window was unlike any other; see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Juve could be pushed to part with Chiesa

Juventus could part ways with Federico Chiesa if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League, according to Calciomercato.

The Serie A club received a number of enquiries for the services of the 24-year-old winger throughout the summer, with Chelsea one of the clubs keen on acquiring his services. But after a poor start to the season that sees Juve seven points behind the top four after 15 games, the Italy international could be allowed to leave for a fee in the region of €100 million next summer.

Could Juventus be pushed to part with Federico Chiesa this summer? Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Chiesa was a standout performer at Euro 2020, but he is enduring some mixed form as he continues to adapt to Massimiliano Allegri's tactics with three goals in 17 appearances. And with a number of clubs already monitoring the situation in Turin, interest will soon begin to resurface if Juventus find themselves out of the Champions League spots at the end of the season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Ekrem Konur writes that Real Madrid have no interest in approaches from Manchester United for Vinicius Junior. Despite the Premier League side registering their interest in the 21-year-old winger, the Spanish capital club have quickly dismissed the idea, and will not allow the Brazil international to leave in the January window.

- A plethora of teams are fighting for the signature of Renato Sanches, according to Ekrem Konur, who writes that six sides have already joined the queue for the Lille midfielder. Newcastle United were reported to be tracking the 24-year-old, but they are now set to face competition from Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona.

- Andreas Christensen has been handed a contract ultimatum by Thomas Tuchel, writes the Mirror. The Chelsea manager wants the deal over the line as soon as possible as the club continue to deal with uncertainty over the contract situation of a number of defenders. The 25-year-old centre-back has been at Stamford Bridge for nearly a decade, having joined from Brondby back in 2012.

- There's been a lot of talk over the future of Karim Adeyemi in recent months, but the Mirror reports that Manchester United are the latest team to join the race for the in-demand 19-year-old winger. While he plays for FC Salzburg, his agents are reported to have met with the likes of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, but after Ralf Rangnick's recent appointment as interim manager at Old Trafford, he can now consider the option of a move to the Premier League.

- The agent of Agustin Alvarez is in Milan this week as he prepares for talks with both AC Milan and Internazionale, according to Nicolo Schira. The 20-year-old midfielder has impressed with his performances for Penarol in the Copa Sudamericana, and that has seen interest from Europe begin to emerge from the Serie A after both Milan sides sent scouts to watch him in recent matches.