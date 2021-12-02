The summer transfer window was unlike any other, see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Lewandowski wants Real move

Robert Lewandowski has decided to prioritise a move to Real Madrid as he continues to drift towards the exit doors at Bayern Munich, according to reports in Spain.

AS writes that the 33-year-old Poland striker -- ranked No. 1 in the position in ESPN FC 100 -- has informed his agent on a desired transfer to Madrid, with the hopes of heading to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.

However, the move hinges on where Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland (ranked No. 2 in ESPN's list) ends up. Los Blancos are looking to invest heavily next summer, and they have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, though Karim Benzema's stellar form means there is only room for one marquee signing at the striker position.

Lewandowski has remained in sublime form this season, scoring 25 goals in 23 games for Bayern Munich, and narrowly missed out winning the Ballon d'Or, which went to PSG's Lionel Messi.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Manchester United caretaker Michael Carrick says it's a "myth" that Cristiano Ronaldo can't play in a pressing team as Ralf Rangnick's arrival has sparked questions about the forward's place in his team..

Ronaldo's role at Old Trafford has been under scrutiny following the appointment of interim manager Rangnick, who has a reputation for coaching an intense, pressing style. The Portugal captain's statistics this season and last season at Juventus suggest he does not close down defenders very often, but Carrick insists the 36-year-old will be able to adapt to Rangnick's demands.

"Maybe it is a myth," Carrick told a news conference on Wednesday. "Maybe that is how it is. He's played in enough teams over the years being successful to play in a variety of ways and kept scoring goals for every team. I'm sure he will continue to score goals, there is no doubt about that."

Rangnick has not yet been able to work with the players because of ongoing issues obtaining a work visa and Carrick will remain in charge for Arsenal's visit to Old Trafford on Thursday.

It means the squad could be set for a crash course in Rangnick's methods once he takes over during a hectic schedule of eight games in 30 days before the end of 2021.

"Players adapt, there's different skills and styles you have to have," added Carrick. "We have played different styles since we came here. Ralf has a terrific pedigree over a long period of time and had good success with that so I am sure that the players are looking forward to the days and weeks ahead."

- Rangnick has used 'wheel of misfortune' to keep discipline