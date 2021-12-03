The summer transfer window was unlike any other, see all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Ronaldo may replace Mbappe at PSG

A domino effect is looming in the distance with reports that Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Paris Saint-Germain as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Despite talks of the 36-year-old finishing his career at Old Trafford, El Nacional writes that Jorge Mendes has offered his client to the Ligue 1 club with the hopes of seeing him join up with Lionel Messi.

And as the clock continues to run down on Mbappe's contract, the 22-year-old edges closer to a dream move at Real Madrid.

There is no sign of a renewal on the horizon, which means PSG may need to consider the Manchester United star, who eclipsed the 800-goal mark in a win over Arsenal on Thursday, as a viable option if they fail to win the bidding war for Erling Haaland next summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal have increased their interest in Dusan Vlahovic as they look to challenge Tottenham Hotspur for the highly sought after striker. Tuttosport reports that the Gunners could make a move as early as January, with the Premier League side also aware of competition from Juventus. Vlahovic, 21, has remained in impressive form this season, scoring 12 goals in 15 league matches.

- Nicolo Schira writes that Juventus have offered Federico Bernardeschi a new contract. The Serie A club have proposed a three-year deal that contains a 30% salary reduction, despite the 27-year-old attacker recently signing with a new agent in hopes of maintaining his current rate of €7.4 million per year.

- Hugo Lloris is also in line for a new contract at Tottenham, according to Tuttomercato. Talks are expected to take place in the first week of January over a one-year extension that will see him remain in North London until 2023. Spurs were previously linked with a move for Jordan Pickford, but it looks as though that notion has changed in the last fortnight, with the club now looking to stick with their 34-year-old goalkeeper.

- Mundo Deportivo writes that Ousmane Dembele's agent had a three hour meeting with Barcelona on Thursday as negotiations over a contract renewal continue. Despite the 24-year-old winger wishing to stay at Camp Nou, his representatives have delayed agreeing to a new deal, and with rumours that he has been offered an ultimatum, it looks as though patience is beginning to run thin amongst the Blaugrana's hierarchy.

- Manchester City want a player exchange deal agreed if they are to allow Ferran Torres to leave for Barcelona, according to the Mirror. Pep Guardiola has identified Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Pedri as the three players who he would like to be included in any deal, after it was reported that Torres had agreed personal terms with Barca on Wednesday.

- Another from Mundo Deportivo here that suggest Nabil Fekir has agreed a new contract with Real Betis. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder joined the club back in 2019, and after rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League, he will now commit his future in LaLiga as he pens a two-year extension until 2025.