Transfer Talk: Manchester United to beat Barcelona for Chelsea's Werner

TOP STORY: Man Utd to beat Barça for Werner

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Chelsea forward Timo Werner ahead of Barcelona, as has been reported by El Nacional.

The Germany international hasn't had the best time on an individual level since joining Chelsea in 2020, and has one Premier League goal to his name this term.

Despite this, the Blaugrana have been linked with the 25-year-old after attempting to sign him while he was still at RB Leipzig.

The plan was to move for him in January -- with Chelsea willing to negotiate then -- and an initial loan with the option to make the deal permanent for around €40 million.

However, Ralf Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford has seen the Red Devils enter the conversation, as he hopes to reunite with Werner having worked with him at Leipzig.

This doesn't change things in the mind of Roman Abramovich, as the Chelsea owner would rather see Werner join Barcelona than strengthen a Premier League competitor.

Werner would prefer to team up with Rangnick again and move to Manchester, even if there is more competition, potentially making it tougher for him to get the minutes he wants.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Argentina club Velez Sarsfield have confirmed that they have reached an agreement for midfielder Thiago Almada to join Major League Soccer side Atlanta United FC. No official word from Atlanta on a deal, but it could be for a MLS-record $16 million transfer.

- Vinicius Junior's contract renewal was meant to be straight forward, as the Brazilian's current contract keeps him at Real Madrid until 2024. However, El Nacional reports that Los Blancos' pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland could complicate things. The 21-year-old Vincius could end up on the bench if those fellow stars join, so he wants a big deal or will listen to offers from elsewhere.

- Sky Sports Deutschland are reporting that Borussia Dortmund are ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign RB Salzburg attacker Karim Adeyemi. The Blaugrana have contacted the Germany international personally and submitted a written offer to him, but this is a worse offer than that from the Bundesliga outfit. The reports states that the signs are more in BVB's favour.

- AC Milan are looking to take action in January following defender Simon Kjaer's season-ending knee surgery, with Ekrem Konur suggesting that they want to bring in Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, Bayern Munich's Niklas Sule or Internazionale's Marcelo Brozovic -- all of whom have contracts that run out in the summer. Diario Sport have added Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti to the list, with the Frenchman struggling for game time.

- National League side Wrexham are making an ambitious attempt to sign former Premier League midfielder Jack Wilshere, according to Football Insider. The club that is owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney currently sit seventh and will attempt to sign the free agent in an effort to improve that position.