TOP STORY: Traore wants Real Madrid move
Adama Traore is preparing to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers and has instructed his agent to pursue a move to LaLiga, according to El Nacional.
Despite coming through Barcelona's youth academy, the 25-year-old winger has reportedly expressed his desire to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, and his agent has already contacted Real Madrid over a potential move.
A strong 2019-20 campaign saw Traore flourish in the Premier League with a string of performances that saw him linked to the likes of Liverpool. But after a dip in form over the past two seasons, Wolves are now prepared to accept as little as £18 million from another club to secure his services.
And while a deal to Barcelona is possible, it could depend on whether the Blaugrana are successful in their pursuit of Manchester City's Ferran Torres.
Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has limited finances at his disposal due to the club's €1.4 billion debt, which means he will need to take a more selective approach to signings, though the emergence of Traore's wish to play at Real Madrid might see any interest from Camp Nou dispelled.
08.30 GMT: RB Leipzig have released American head coach Jesse Marsch from his contract with immediate effect after just four months.
The two parties announced on Sunday they have "mutually agreed to part ways" after a run of four defeats on the bounce and the decision follows RB Leipzig's 2-1 defeat to Union Berlin on Friday, which left Leipzig 11th in the Bundesliga. Marsch missed Friday's match after returning a positive test for COVID-19.
In April, the 48-year-old signed a two-year deal, and in the summer took over from Julian Nagelsmann who left to take the Bayern Munich job. Leipzig have suffered six defeats in their opening 14 Bundesliga matches, and three losses from their five Champions League encounters, thus club CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has decided to act on their poor form.
"It was not easy for us to part company with Jesse Marsch, because I hold Jesse in high regard as a person and as a coach," Mintzlaff said in a statement. "It is a shame that things did not work out as we had hoped with this setup, and that this step has now become necessary.
"Unfortunately, the development we were hoping for and the results needed to achieve our goals for the season have not been achieved."
RB Leipzig sack Jesse Marsch after four months
In the wake of their defeat to Union Berlin, RB Leipzig's head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties after just three months in the role following a disastrous start to the season.
- El Nacional writes that Memphis Depay is already open to leaving Barcelona, despite having been at the club for less than a season. It is reported that the 27-year-old forward believes that former manager Ronald Koeman was better than Xavi, and would now listen to offers should they arrive from around Europe. He has scored eight goals in 15 LaLiga games this season.
- Nicolo Schira reveals that Verona will activate their €12m option to make Giovanni Simeone's transfer permanent after the 26-year-old's impressive run of form. Simeone, son of Argentina legend Diego, has been excellent in Serie A this season, scoring 11 goals in as many starts, including a brace in Verona's 4-3 win over Venezia on Sunday.
- Dries Mertens has said that he wants to remain at Napoli beyond this season. The 34-year-old striker is set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign, but there has been little sight of talks regarding a new deal that would extend his stay. Speaking to Sky Italy, he said: "There is a renewal clause in favor of Napoli, I hope it will be exercised, then let's see."
- Southampton are set to sign former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, the Athletic has revealed. The 40-year-old has been a free agent since his contract with Chelsea expired, but it now looks as though he will return to the Premier League on a short-term deal at St. Mary's Stadium.
- Calciomercato has revealed that three Premier League clubs are battling for the signature of Juventus' Aaron Ramsey in January. Everton, Leeds United, and Newcastle United are all interested, but while Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side are looking to secure only a loan deal for the 30-year-old midfielder, the other clubs at the table would be willing to sign him on a permanent basis. The Wales international has been linked with a move away from Turin in recent months, with the Serie A club looking to move him on to make space for another signing in midfield.