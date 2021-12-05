Transfer Talk: Adama Traore angling for Real Madrid move

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.
TOP STORY: Traore wants Madrid move
Adama Traore is preparing to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers and has instructed his agent to pursue a move in LaLiga, according to El Nacional.
Despite coming through Barcelona's youth academy, the 25-year-old winger has reportedly expressed his desire to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, and his agent has already contacted Real Madrid over a potential move.
A strong 2019-20 campaign saw Traore flourish in the Premier League with a string of performances that saw him linked to the likes of Liverpool. But after a dip in form in the past two seasons, his value has now dropped, with Wolves prepared to accept as little as £18 million for another club to secure his services.
And while a deal to Barcelona is possible, it could depend on whether the Blaugrana are successful in their pursuit of Manchester City's Ferran Torres.
Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has limited finances at his disposal, which means he will need to take a more selective approach to signings, though the emergence of Traore's wish to play at Real Madrid might see any interest from Camp Nou dispelled.
PAPER GOSSIP
- Nicolo Schira reveals that Verona activate their £10.2M option to make Giovanni Simeone's transfer permanent after the 26-year-old's impressive run of form. Simeone, son of Argentina legend Diego, has been excellent in Serie A this season, scoring 11 goals in as many starts, including a brace in Verona's 4-3 win over Venezia on Sunday.
- Dries Mertens has said that he wants to remain in Naples beyond this season. The 34-year-old striker is set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign, but there has been little light of talks regarding a new deal that would extend his stay. Speaking to Sky Italy, he said: "There is a renewal clause in favor of Napoli, I hope it will be exercised, then let's see."
- El Nacional writes that Memphis Depay is already open to leaving Barcelona, despite having been at the club for less than a season. It is reported that the 27-year-old forward believes that former manager Ronald Koeman was better than Xavi, and would now listen to offers should they arrive from around Europe. He has scored eight goals in 15 LaLiga games this season.
- Southampton are set to sign former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, the Athletic has revealed. The 40-year-old goalkeeper has been a free agent since his contract with Chelsea expired, but it now looks as though he will return to the Premier League on a short-term deal at St. Mary's Stadium.
- Calciomercato has revealed that three Premier League clubs are battling for the signature of Aaron Ramsey in January. Everton, Leeds United, and Newcastle United are all interested, but while Marcelo Bielsa's side are looking to secure only a loan deal for the 30-year-old midfielder, the other clubs at the table would be willing to sign him on a permanent basis. The Wales international has been linked with a move away from Juventus in recent months, with the Serie A club looking to move him on to make space for another signing in midfield.