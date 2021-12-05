Transfer Talk: Adama Traore angling for Real Madrid move

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Traore wants Madrid move

Adama Traore is preparing to leave Wolverhampton Wanderers and has instructed his agent to pursue a move in LaLiga, according to El Nacional.

Despite coming through Barcelona's youth academy, the 25-year-old winger has reportedly expressed his desire to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, and his agent has already contacted Real Madrid over a potential move.

A strong 2019-20 campaign saw Traore flourish in the Premier League with a string of performances that saw him linked to the likes of Liverpool. But after a dip in form in the past two seasons, his value has now dropped, with Wolves prepared to accept as little as £18 million for another club to secure his services.

And while a deal to Barcelona is possible, it could depend on whether the Blaugrana are successful in their pursuit of Manchester City's Ferran Torres.

Barca boss Xavi Hernandez has limited finances at his disposal, which means he will need to take a more selective approach to signings, though the emergence of Traore's wish to play at Real Madrid might see any interest from Camp Nou dispelled.

Wolves flyer Adama Traore has reportedly instructed his agent to pursue a move to Real Madrid. Stephen Pond/Getty Images