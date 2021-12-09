Transfer Talk: Liverpool ready move for Barcelona's young star Gavi

Alejandro Moreno sounds off on Barcelona getting eliminated from the UCL group stage for the first time since the 2000 season. (1:23)

Kalvin Phillips is reportedly wary of joining Leeds' rivals Man Utd, and would prefer to link up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Liverpool look to steal Gavi from Barca

Barcelona are in danger of losing Gavi, with Liverpool prepared to activate his release clause of €50 million, according to El Nacional.

It is reported that a number of players have decided to put their contract talks on hold after their 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich caused a shock exit from the Champions League, and as the January transfer window edges closer, the Blaugrana could face a fight to keep hold of the 17-year-old prospect.

Jurgen Klopp has escalated Liverpool's interest in Gavi after learning that owners Fenway Sports Group would be prepared to sanction a move "without thinking" for the midfielder.

The Reds signing of Ibrahima Konate was their only senior move in the summer, and this could allow Klopp to get his man if negotiations advance, with reports that Gavi would find it difficult to turn down a move to Anfield.

- FC 100: Ranking the world's best male players, by position

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United could be prepared to let Marcus Rashford leave Old Trafford amid interest from Barcelona. That's according to El Nacional, which writes that Joan Laporta is keen on a move for the 24-year-old forward who has struggled for regular gametime as a striker in a competition with Cristiano Ronaldo. And while the Blaugrana would like to do a deal, the Premier League club are looking for around €70m to part ways with him.

- Conor Gallagher expects to remain at Selhurst Park over January despite talk of a potential recall to Stamford Bridge. Football London reveals that the 21-year-old midfielder will stay at Crystal Palace, with Patrick Vieira's side currently dealing with an injury crisis in midfield. The on-loan star has been in impressive form this season, contributing to seven goals in 13 starts.

- The Athletic reveals that Lewis Morgan is headed to the New York Red Bulls, with a $1.2m deal already agreed with Inter Miami, and that will become official after the MLS Cup final which takes place on Saturday between Portland Timbers and New York City. The 25-year-old midfielder scored twice in 34 appearances for the Herons this season.

- Nicolo Schira writes that Samu Castillejo could leave the San Siro in January, with Genoa interested in his signature. The 26-year-old was linked with an exit back in the summer, but it now looks as though AC Milan are considering letting him go again after making just a single start in the Serie A this season.

- Julian Alvarez has attracted plenty of suitors of late, and now Sport Italia TV reports that Barcelona have contacted his representatives over a potential deal. The 21-year-old striker's goalscoring form has seen a queue emerge in Europe's top leagues, with early interest in the Serie A now facing competition from Barca. And it's not hard to see why, with Alvarez contributing to 23 goals in 17 starts for River Plate.