TOP STORY: Barca prepared to move De Jong, Ter Stegen

Barcelona no longer believe that goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and midfielder Frenkie de Jong are "untouchable" and could let the pair go, according to AS. The duo reportedly could make way due to the club's financial circumstances, with any funds received through their transfers potentially going towards rebuilding the Catalan squad.

The report suggests that both have failed to live up to expectations of late, with the Blaugrana failing to make it out of their Champions League group and subsequently dropping into the Europa League for the first time since the 2000-01 season.

Ter Stegen, 29, has been a regular in goal for Barca since he joined in 2014 from Borussia Monchengladbach for roughly £10 million. The Germany international has made nearly 300 appearances for the club, but has failed to hit the heights of his previous seasons in Catalonia, making a string of errors in goal, most recently this week against Bayern Munich.

Could Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong be on their way out of Barcelona? David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

As for De Jong, 24, he was labelled a promising prospect, signing from Ajax in 2019 for more than £70m. The Netherlands international has been a regular in the side since joining, but has struggled to reach the levels expected of him.

The pair could be set to leave as Xavi looks to invest into his squad and put his own stamp on Barcelona as the manager.

- Chelsea are interested in Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as a replacement for pending free agent Antonio Rudiger, according to Goal. With Rudiger, 28, seemingly set to leave the Blues on a free transfer in the summer, they're looking at reinforcements, including Fofana and summer target Jules Kounde of Sevilla.

- Newcastle United and Southampton are interested in Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak, according to the Mail. The 27-year-old's contract with the MLS club expires in January, with the two Premier League sides alerted as they look to bolster their squads.

- Paris Saint-Germain are looking to move on three senior players in January, with Mauro Icardi one of those included, reports L'Equipe. The club hierarchy believe that the squad they have is too big and are hoping to trim it in January, with Rafinha and Abdou Diallo also said to be free to find new clubs.

- Newcastle are seriously interested in Manchester United playmaker Jesse Lingard, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford due to a lack of game time, with contacts between the parties beginning but no agreement reached yet.

- Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has attracted interest from both the Premier League and Turkish league clubs, reports Ekrem Konur. The Egypt international is out of contract in the summer, with playing in England again next year his priority but potentially being awayed elsewhere.

- Ainsley Maitland-Niles is looking to force a move away from Arsenal in January, with the 24-year-old receiving a lack of minutes since the start of the season. The Mail reports that the England international is favouring a move away from the Gunners, making just two starts since his pleas for a transfer in the summer. Everton and Newcastle are two sides said to be monitoring his situation.