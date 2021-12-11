The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Clubs circling Christensen

Tottenham Hotspur is the latest club in a list of names showing an interest in signing Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen, according to the Daily Star.

The Denmark international's current contract runs out in the summer of 2022, and the fact he is still yet to sign an extension has attracted the attention of many clubs within England and abroad.

New manager Antonio Conte has identified strengthening Spurs' spine as an absolute priority and it seems the 25-year-old is the man he wants to do that -- which will be helped by his status as a free agent if he can't come to an agreement with Chelsea.

However, even if the Dane does leave Stamford Bridge, it is unknown whether Spurs would be able to attract him, especially as he would likely face fury from the blue side of London.

Manchester United and Manchester City are both monitoring how things develop, particularly in January. When the new year comes, interested clubs abroad such as AC Milan and Barcelona will be able to negotiate with Christensen, possibly giving them an advantage.

It is also far from a certainty that Christensen will leave Chelsea at all though, with Thomas Tuchel continuing to see him as a key part of the Blues squad.

- FC 100: Where do Ronaldo and Mbappe rank among forwards?

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Tottenham are hoping to lure Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen across London. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has met with Juventus ahead of a possible move from Paris Saint-Germain, as has been reported by Foot Mercato. While Juventus are keen on a loan deal in the transfer window, Nara is also holding discussions with other clubs -- especially from Serie A -- with a return to Italy seemingly being the main goal.

- Hugo Lloris has opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur regarding a contract extension and is keen to stay in North London, according to Football Insider. The France international's current deal comes to an end in the summer of 2022, which has sparked some questions around the goalkeeper's future, but he feels settled at Spurs.

- AC Milan are keen to use their positive relationship with Real Madrid in order to sign Luka Jovic, as has been reported by Calciomercato, though they could look to make it happen next summer. There are other targets, such as River Plate's Julian Alvarez and Penarol's Agustin Alvarez, while Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is being considered with his current contract ending in the summer, though the Frenchman's high salary could stop any potential deal.

- West Ham United are interested in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, but the Reds are only willing to let him depart on a permanent basis, reports the Sun. They won't consider a loan deal at all, with it being suggested that any deal could reach around £10 million. The Hammers are looking for reinforcements at the back following injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, though somebody such as Burnley's James Tarkowski is deemed too expensive.

- Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is hoping to be reunited with AFC Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook, according to the Sun. The Magpies boss is hoping to bring in players who have Premier League experience, and will know exactly what to expect from the Cherries captain.

- Rennes are hoping to sign AS Nancy midfielder Warren Bondo despite facing competition for his signature from across Europe, reports Le10Sport. AC Milan are said to be very keen on signing the 18-year-old, while Bayern Munich are making an effort to bring him in. Outside of that, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Internazionale have all been monitoring him.