Transfer Talk: Barcelona want Chelsea's Christian Pulisic in January loan deal

TOP STORY: Barca interested in Pulisic, Rudiger, Azpilucueta

Barcelona are looking to the reigning Champions League victors Chelsea for their latest signings, according to Mundo Deportivo.

There are three specific names mentioned as being of particular interest in the report: Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic.

The Blaugrana will hope to bring in the first two of these names in the summer when their respective contracts with the Blues come to an end, while the latter is somebody they would like to sign on loan in January.

Sergino Dest's USMNT teammate has struggled with injuries this season, which has impacted his prominence in a Chelsea team boasting the likes of Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

This means he is open to an exit, with Barca looking at him as well as Manchester City's Ferran Torres.

With Azpilicueta also facing competition at both right-wing-back and right-centre-back in Thomas Tuchel's system, it is felt that the Spaniard could be open to a departure from Stamford Bridge -- especially with a place in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup for Spain potentially at stake.

Things are different in the case of Rudiger, who is a certain starter in the Blues' backline, while his is also seen as the most complicated deal to complete.

The Germany international is demanding wages that Barcelona would not be able to afford, with some of Europe's biggest clubs vying to sign him.

Barcelona would also be interested in Andreas Christensen, but they feel the Denmark international will sign an extension with Chelsea.

- Arsenal are preparing an official bid for Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski in January, as has been reported by Nicolo Schira. The Italian giants are asking for between €30 million and €35 million for the Sweden international, who has managed just five Serie A starts this campaign.

- With the agents of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur working on moves away from Juventus -- the former having discussions with Everton -- the Turin side is looking to bring in another midfielder, reports Calciomercato. Borussia Monchengladbach pair Denis Zakaria and Kouadio Kone are the priorities, while they are also paying attention to Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and AS Roma's Gonzalo Villar. Meanwhile, Nicolo Rovella could return from his loan spell at Genoa early.

- Chelsea are preparing their new contract offer for veteran centre-back Thiago Silva, writes Fabrizio Romano. In fact, it is seen as a "matter of time" before the Brazilian signs his extension with the Blues, as he is loving life with Chelsea and wants to stay, while Thomas Tuchel is "super happy" with him.

- AC Milan are hoping to bring Yacine Adli back from his loan spell with Bordeaux early, reports Calciomercato, with the reason being a mixture of injuries and the upcoming African Cup of Nations limiting numbers in the middle.

When they signed Adli for close to €10m, it was part of the deal that he would stay until June 2022. However, Milan play Roma, Juventus and Internazionale between Jan. 9 and Feb. 6, so hope to bring him back for what will be a key period for the Rossoneri's Scudetto hopes.