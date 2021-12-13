Boubacar Kamara is out of contract in the summer and could soon leave Marseille. Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Top European clubs in for Marseille's Kamara

Manchester United, Newcastle United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all interested in Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old, who can also operate at centre-back, has a contract with Marseille that culminates in the summer of 2022.

With this meaning that clubs abroad can begin to negotiate with him regarding a summer move as a free transfer, there is plenty of interest in the Frenchman.

Marseille have not given up hope of him staying as they could make another push to reach an agreement, but Kamara has already decided that he will leave as a free agent at the season's end, adds the report.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle were keen in the summer, with the latter maintaining that interest after their Saudi Arabia-backed takeover in October.

Meanwhile, Man United are monitoring the situation as they weigh up possible options to bolster their midfield.

Kamara's profile is also thought to be appealing to Bayern . In addition, Barcelona are known to be strong admirers -- especially as they would not need to spend a transfer fee amid their financial troubles.

It is unknown whether the decision regarding his next destination will be made in January or further down the line.

- ESPN FC 100: Ranking the world's best players by position

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Erling Haaland is set to have a perspective discussion with Borussia Dortmund regarding his future, writes Kicker.

The Norway international's contract includes a release clause that is set to be triggered in the summer, while Dortmund are hoping he will stay beyond that. With many of the world's biggest clubs hoping to sign the striker, there will be a discussion about what happens next in the coming weeks -- though it could take longer for a final decision to be made.

- Sergio Aguero will announce his retirement in a press conference on Wednesday Dec. 15, reveals Diario Sport and other outlets. The Argentine was forced off in a match against Alaves due to dizziness and will now need to retire as a player because of a heart condition.

- The Chicago Fire announced that forward Ignacio Aliseda is leaving to join Swiss Super League side FC Lugano and will do so when the European transfer window opens on Jan. 1. The Argentine joined the Fire in February 2020 and made 43 appearances across two seasons. His departure will free up a Designated Player spot.

- Contract talks between AC Milan and Alessio Romagnoli are progressing positively, with the club offering €3.5 million per season, reports Calciomercato. New meetings are planned with the defender's agent, Mino Raiola, while the 26-year-old staying could alter the club's plans when it comes to bringing in other centre-backs.

-- Zenit St. Petersburg have offered Sardar Azmoun a contract extension in an attempt to avoid losing him as a free agent when his current deal ends in the summer, tweets Nicolo Schira, but the 26-year-old has gained attention elsewhere. Lyon have been in advanced talks since October and offered the Iran international a four-year contract, while Bayer Leverkusen are also showing interest.