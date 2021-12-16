LIVE Transfer Talk: Barcelona may bring Alexis Sanchez back to Camp Nou

Alexis Sanchez could be set for a second spell at Barcelona starting this summer. Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Sanchez could be heading back to Barca

Alexis Sanchez could make a return to Barcelona from Internazionale in a move that would see Luuk de Jong go the other way, according to Sport.

Inter are happy to loan the Chile striker back to Barca, probably because the 32-year-old has started just two games this season with two goals and three assists from his 14 appearances.

De Jong is on loan at Barca from Sevilla, but has found game-time hard to come by with the Blaugrana, and Inter are keen on bringing the 31-year-old Dutchman to the San Siro to spruce up their attack.

The three clubs are now working together to try to complete the various moves. Sanchez would likely be welcome back in Catalonia, where he scored 47 goals and added 35 assists in 141 games during his last stint at the club between 2011 and 2014

Now, it's seemingly up to Barca boss Xavi Hernandez to sign off on the deal and president Joan Laporta to get it over the line.

08.52 GMT: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the prospect of defender Joe Gomez going out on loan in the January transfer window.

Gomez, 24, has made just two appearances for the Reds this term after missing most of last season with a knee injury.

The England international has been linked with interest from Aston Villa, who are managed by former Anfield midfielder Steven Gerrard, but Klopp has ended that speculation.

"It was obviously not the best year for him, but that's how it goes," he told a news conference on Wednesday. We are patient, and Joe is patient. I have no plans to give anybody on loan in the winter.

08.00 GMT: Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football at the age of 33 due to a heart condition on Wednesday.

Aguero has not played since the end of October, when he was taken off during the first half of Barca's draw with Alaves after experiencing chest pain.

Barcelona later announced that the discomfort had been caused by an arrhythmia -- a broad term to describe any heart rhythm that is not completely normal -- that would require treatment over a three-month period.

The former Manchester City forward has since had regular cardiac exams to monitor his health, with the results advising him it would be a risk to carry on with his professional career.

He announced his retirement at a news conference on Wednesday, joined by Barca president Joan Laporta.

An emotional Aguero said: "This conference is to announce I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment. The decision I have taken for my health; the problem I had a month and a half ago.

"I have been in good hands with the medical staff. I made the decision 10 days ago after doing everything possible to have some hope of playing on. I am very proud for my career. I always dreamed of a professional career since the first time I touched a ball at 5.

"I want to thank Atletico Madrid, who took a chance on me when I was 18, and Manchester City -- everyone knows who I feel about City and how well they treated me there."

- Newcastle United are looking to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in January, and the new Magpies owners are willing to make the former Tottenham Hotspur full-back their highest-paid player.

Talksport reports that the Trippier is a wanted man in the northeast despite having six months to run on his Madrid contract. Trippier was a key component of Atletico's defence as they lifted the LaLiga title last season. Numerous clubs including Manchester United, and Arsenal have tried and failed to tempt him back to England, but it's reported a bid of £25 million will be enough for the Spaniards to agree to let the 31-year-old return to the Premier League.

- Barcelona are plotting a surprise move for Chelsea teenager Ian Maatsen, according to Football Insider. The 19-year-old left-back has been getting rave reviews during his loan spell at Coventry City. Though he is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge, the Blues face the prospect of losing him to Barca in January before he has really been given an opportunity to show what he can do in west London.

The teenager joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven and is contracted to the club until 2024, but he has yet to make his full debut. The Netherlands U21 international has also spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic.

- Conor Gallagher won't be recalled by Chelsea in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist's claim follows Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's news conference in which he admits he has no regrets in letting the midfielder join the Eagles.

Gallagher has been a revelation at Selhurst Park. At the beginning of December, he had racked up six goals and three assists for Crystal Palace, the most of any Premier League player aged 21 or under, and he added another brace with his double against Everton last weekend.

- Arthur Melo will leave Juventus in January, according to journalist Nicolo Schira. The Brazilian midfielder doesn't fit into boss Massimiliano Allegri's plans, and the club is keen to see him move elsewhere on loan for 18 months, with any potential new club having the obligation to buy his contract after that period. Sevilla, AS Roma and Arsenal have all been offered the 25-year-old, but the stumbling block could be his current wages, which equate to €6m plus bonuses.