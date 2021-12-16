Transfer Talk: Barcelona may bring Alexis Sanchez back to Camp Nou

Alexis Sanchez could be set for a second spell at Barcelona starting this summer. Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Sanchez could be heading back to Barca

Alexis Sanchez could make a return to Barcelona from Internazionale in a move that would see Luuk de Jong go the other way, according to Sport.

Inter are happy to loan the Chile striker back to Barca, probably because the 32-year-old has started just two games this season with two goals and three assists from his 14 appearances.

De Jong is on loan at Barca from Sevilla from Barca, but has found game-time hard to come by with the Blaugrana, and Inter are keen on bringing the 31-year-old Dutchman to the San Siro to spruce up their attack.

The three clubs are now working together to try and complete the various moves. Sanchez would likely be welcome back in Catalonia, where he scored 47 goals and added 35 assists in 141 games during his last stint at the club between 2011 and 2014

Now, it's seemingly up to Barca boss Xavi Hernandez to sign off on the deal and president Joan Laporta to get it over the line.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United are looking to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid in January, and the new Magpies owners are willing to make the former Tottenham Hotspur full-back their highest-paid player.

Talksport reports that the Trippier is a wanted man in the northeast despite having six months to run on his Madrid contract. Trippier was a key component of Atletico's defence as they lifted the LaLiga title last season. Numerous clubs including Manchester United, and Arsenal have tried and failed to tempt him back to England, but it's reported a bid of £25 million will be enough for the Spaniards to agree to let the 31-year-old return to the Premier League.

- Barcelona are plotting a surprise move for Chelsea teenager Ian Maatsen, according to Football Insider. The 19-year-old left-back has been getting rave reviews during his loan spell at Coventry City. Though he is highly regarded at Stamford Bridge, the Blues face the prospect of losing him to Barca in January before he's really been given an opportunity to show what he can do in west London.

The teenager joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven and is contracted to the club until 2024, but he is yet to make his full debut. The Netherlands U21 international has also spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic.

- Conor Gallagher won't be recalled by Chelsea in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist's claim follow Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's press conference in which he admits he has no regrets in letting the midfielder join the Eagles.

Gallagher has been a revelation at Selhurst Park. At the beginning of December, he had racked up six goals and three assists for Crystal Palace, the most of any Premier League player aged 21 or under, and he added another brace with his double against Everton last weekend.

- Arthur Melo will leave Juventus in January, according to journalist Nicolo Schira. The Brazilian midfielder doesn't fit into boss Massimiliano Allegri's plans and the club is keen to see him move elsewhere on loan for 18 months, with any potential new club having the obligation to buy him after that period. Sevilla, AS Roma and Arsenal have all been offered the 25-year-old, but the stumbling block could be his current wages, which equate to €6m plus bonuses.