TOP STORY: Barça, Juve talk Bernardeschi

Barcelona have held discussions over a potential move for Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi, says Sport.

The Italy international is out-of-contract at Juve in the summer, with club football director Mateu Alemany holding informal discussions with the player's agent.

The Catalan side have been linked with a number of players as they attempt to bolster their fire power up front after losing Sergio Aguero, who retired on Wednesday due to a heart condition.

The contact came the same day that club president Joan Laporte made the trip to Turin for the Golden Boy presentation for Barcelona midfielder Pedri, where he also met and held discussions with agent Mino Raiola over potential future deals.

The Blaugrana sit eighth in La Liga, 18 points off of league leaders and rivals Real Madrid.

New boss Xavi Hernandez has the task of turning the squad, and their financial troubles, around to get them competing at the very top again. In an attempt to do that, the club have been linked with several players struggling for minutes at clubs and also those that would be available on a free transfer.

Bernadeschi somewhat fits both, with his current deal running out and the winger only playing 13 times in Serie A this season. He has made 164 appearances in his time in Turin, though he only has 32 goal involvements in that time.

- Liverpool value defender Nathaniel Phillips at £15 million ahead of a potential move away from the club in January. According to The Athletic, the Reds are holding out for more than the reported £10m in recent days, with West Ham and Newcastle heavily linked with a potential transfer.

- Mauro Icardi and Edinson Cavani top the list of potential strikers for Juventus in January, reports Tuttosport. The Serie A side are said to be on the lookout for a new forward to lead the line going forward, with Alvaro Morata struggling on his second loan spell at the club.

- Paris Saint-Germain are willing to move on midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and are interested in signing Frenkie de Jong as a potential replacement, says journalist Ekrem Konur. Wijnaldum, 31, has struggled for minutes in the French capital since signing in the summer and could be set to leave after just a few months at the club.

- Juventus could sign Anthony Martial and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as potential transfer targets, according to journalist Nicolo Schira. Martial has failed to play many games so far this season for Manchester United, while Aubameyang has played out a relatively public disciplinary issue at Arsenal that may have opened the exit door. However, according to Schira, the duo's wages are very high and would not fit in with the current structure at Juventus.

- Barcelona and Manchester City are close to reaching an agreement over the transfer of Ferran Torres, reports Mundo Deportivo. The report claims that club sources believe negotiations are closing in, with the difference between the clubs in valuation being just €4-5m. Ten days ago, the outlet claimed that it was a €15m difference, showing some optimism that a deal can be reached.