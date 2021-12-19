Transfer Talk: Barcelona monitoring Manchester United's Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is on the radar of two of Spain's biggest clubs. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.

TOP STORY: Barca monitoring Man United's Rashford

Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Barcelona are considering a move for Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford previously stated in an interview with the Guardian that Barcelona are one of two clubs, alongside Real Madrid, that he would consider leaving Manchester United for, and it would appear as though the Catalan side are monitoring the England star's movements with a view to making an approach in 2022 or January 2023.

Financial problems means that Barca aren't in a position to make a move in January, or perhaps even at the end of the current season, but they're aware that the 24-year-old's contract ends in 2023 and that he's moving into the final 18 months.

With that in mind, Xavi Hernandez's club is confident they can tempt the striker to Camp Nou rather than him take up the option of an extra year at Old Trafford.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Leeds United have been besieged by injury problems and are facing a relegation scrap in 2022, which is why Marcelo Bielsa is targeting Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie to help steer them clear of trouble. The Sun believes the United States star could be available for around £20 million, but that the 23-year-old might prefer to stay in Turin and fight for his place.

The American's form has been up and down since joining Juve from Schalke and Leeds believe he has the perfect attributes to help them pick up points in the Premier League. Not only that, but he's also in their price range. However, Bielsa will need to work his magic to persuade him that a relegation battle is more appealing than the top end of Serie A.

- Southampton are the surprise leaders in the race for France wonder-kid Mohamed Ali Cho, according to The Sun. Seventeen-year-old Cho has been one of the breakout stars in Ligue 1 this season, his performances for Angers catapulting him into the consciousness of some of Europe's top clubs, including Chelsea. However, Southampton believe they can jump the queue by offering him immediate first-team football. Cho is quick, skillful and has previously featured in the academies at both Everton and Paris Saint-Germain.

- Barcelona are confident they can persuade Gavi to extend his contract, and they're keen to prevent would-be suitors from making any future bids, according to Fabrizio Romano. Gavi was born in the same year Lionel Messi made his Barcelona debut in Catalonia, and the 17-year-old has been a bright spark in what has been a brutal season for Barca. His latest wonder-goal, in a 3-2 win against Elche, has made the club even more determined to keep hold of him and lead their next generation under Xavi, and they will be hoping to agree a new five-year deal with him in the coming months.

- Liverpool are looking for striker reinforcements in January and Marca believes FC Porto forward Luis Diaz is at the top of their list. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is set to lose the services of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022, and Diaz has impressed the German boss both domestically, where he has scored 11 times in 14 games, and in the Champions League this season. L'Equipe recently suggested Liverpool could be in for Lille striker Jonathan David too, while the Daily Star believes Klopp could make a move for both if he can trim his squad first.

- The fun is about to begin at Newcastle United, with The Sun stating that Anthony Martial is set to be the first in a number of January signings. The Magpies could pay a £6m loan fee to secure the wantaway Frenchman from Manchester United until the end of the season, and they could follow that up with a move for Edin Dzeko too. Martial is keen to move to get more first-team football and though Juventus have expressed an interest, Newcastle hope their £1m-a-month offer will blow the Italians out of the water.