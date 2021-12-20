The summer transfer window was unlike any other. See all the major deals and check out how we graded the biggest signings. And just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming. Here's the latest gossip and speculation.

TOP STORY: Real closing in on Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is drifting closer to the Stamford Bridge exit with reports that Real Madrid are set to intensify talks and complete the signing of the 28-year-old centre-back over the next few weeks.

That's according to Sport Italia, who writes that the LaLiga club are preparing a pre-contract agreement that will see the Germany international sign in the January transfer window before the move becomes official at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Chelsea defender's services, though they might now have to work quickly if they are to beat Los Blancos to his signature.

The Blues have been keen to resolve Rudiger's precarious contract situation for a number of months but, with a failure to agree to terms, it now looks as though he is destined to leave London after over three years in the Premier League.

- David Moyes is ready to begin talks with Jonathan David, according to Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old forward has been on the radar of a number of clubs after strong form for Lille over the past two seasons, with West Ham now ready to advance negotiations over a potential deal in January. The Canada international has been in fine form this season, scoring 14 times in 20 starts.

- Repubblica reveals that Internazionale will attempt to acquire Bartlomiej Dragowski if they miss out on Ajax keeper Andre Onana. There is fear at San Siro that Barcelona could tempt 25-year-old Onana to Camp Nou despite positive talks in recent months, and that has led the Italian club to add the Fiorentina goalkeeper to their short list. Dragowski, 24, has started just five games in Serie A this season.

- Youcef Belaili continues to be offered to Ligue 1 clubs, according to Foot Mercato. It is reported that the 29-year-old midfielder has been rejected by Marseille, Lyon and Stade Rennais, but is currently in negotiations with Montpellier. The Algeria international recently left Qatar SC in search of a move to Europe, though he might need to lower his salary demands if he is to secure a deal.

- Talksport writes that Newcastle United are set to acquire Kieran Trippier, making him their highest paid player in a £25 million deal. The 31-year-old right-back has been linked with a return to England throughout the season, with Manchester United also keen on his signature, but it now looks as though he is headed for St. James' Park, with reports that the move is now "almost as good as done." He has featured 13 times for Atletico Madrid this season.

- Nicolo Schira writes that Amin Younes is set to leave Eintracht Frankfurt in January. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder is yet to start a game this season, having made just a single appearance as a substitute back in August. And despite rumours of a Napoli return, it is reported that Genoa have begun negotiations over a loan with an option to make the move permanent.