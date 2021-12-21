Jan Aage Fjortoft credits Bayern's all-around effort against Stuttgart and expects them to win the Bundesliga. (1:11)

The January transfer window is fast approaching and, naturally, all the gossip on who's moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to the 2022 winter window.

TOP STORY: Could Sanches go back to Bayern?

Bayern Munich are interested in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, writes Calciomercato. The 24-year-old has publicly spoken about an exit from the Ligue 1 champions, with a number of clubs linked with a potential move.

Bayern are now said to be pursuing a return for the Portugal international, who played for the Bavarians between 2016 and 2019. In that time, he made 53 appearances, winning the Bundesliga twice, the German Cup and three German Super Cups.

Sanches then moved on to Lille in 2019 for around €20 million, becoming a key player with 74 appearances for the club. His deal with the club expires in 2023.

Both AC Milan and Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for the former Golden Boy winner.

LIVE BLOG

08.52 GMT: Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti has played down reports that the Nerazzurri are after River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.

Alvarez, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, has enjoyed an impressive season scoring 24 goals and setting up 15 more in 46 appearances in all competitions for the Argentine giants.

The 21-year-old, who has a contract with River until the end of 2022, recently revealed he doesn't know if he will continue at River Plate beyond January.

"There are many clubs interested in Julian Alvarez," former Argentina international Zanetti said.. "It's logical. He has had a great season. It's not easy to be the striker at River and prove what he is proving.

"We are complete in all our lines. The reports [of an Inter interest in Alvarez] are just rumours. Julian Alvarez has a big future ahead of him but Inter's present is elsewhere."

08.00 GMT: Bayern Munich have re-opened talks with Kingsley Coman over a new contract, reports SportBILD.

The 25-year-old winger's deal expires at the end of next season, and previous talks over extending his stay at the Allianz Arena past 2023 had broken down.

However, the Bundesliga champions and the player who scored their winning goal n the 2020 Champions League final are now reportedly back around the table discussing a new deal.

play 1:23 Moreno: Loss to Bayern shows how far Barcelona have fallen Alejandro Moreno sounds off on Barcelona getting eliminated from the UCL group stage for the first time since the 2000 season.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Barcelona are hoping to sign Edinson Cavani, according to Sport; however, it will depend on whether Anthony Martial leaves Manchester United. Cavani, 34, has struggled for minutes since Cristiano Ronaldo signed in the summer, but the Red Devils are only letting one striker move on in January, with Martial also linked with a move to Newcastle United that could keep the Uruguay international from moving to LaLiga.

- ESPN Deportes reports that a return to Liga MX could be in the works for MLS stars Jonathan dos Santos and Rodolfo Pizarro. While Chivas and Monterrey are the rumoured clubs that are interested in bringing Pizarro, Club America are apparently leading the chase for Dos Santos. The only stumbling block is the high salary of each player.

- Atletico Mineiro are eyeing a potential move for Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho, reports Ekrem Konur. The 36-year-old's deal at the Etihad expires in the summer after nearly nine years at the club, but the Brazilian outfit could make a move in January.

- Fiorentina are ready to activate a clause in midfielder Lucas Torreira's loan deal that would allow him to join from Arsenal permanently, according to Nicolo Schira.

- Napoli have joined Chelsea in the race for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, writes Calciomercato. The Blues have been rumoured to have interest in the 23-year-old centre-back; however, Napoli are hoping to add another defender in January to replace Kostas Manolas, who joined Olympiakos last week.

- Barcelona, AC Milan and Arsenal are interested in striker Yuri Alberto, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 20-year-old has impressed for Brazilian side Internacional, who would expect a transfer fee of around €15m, with a number of European clubs eyeing a potential move.