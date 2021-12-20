Julien Laurens says Dortmund's loss to Hertha Berlin will push Erling Haaland closer to the exit door. (0:40)

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and naturally, all the gossip on who's moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to the 2022 winter window.

TOP STORY: Could Sanches go back to Bayern?

Bayern Munich are interested in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, writes Calciomercato. The 24-year-old has publicly spoken about an exit from the Ligue 1 side, with a number of clubs linked with a potential move.

Bayern are now said to be pursuing a return for the Portugal international, who played for the Bavarians between 2016 and 2019. In that time, he made 53 appearances, winning the Bundesliga twice, the German Cup and three German Super Cups.

Two years after leaving Bayern Munich, could Renato Sanches be on his way back to the Bavarian giants? Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Sanches then moved on to Lille in 2019 for £18 million, becoming a key player with 74 appearances for the club. His deal with the reigning French champions expires in 2023.

Both AC Milan and Arsenal have previously been linked with a move for the former Golden Boy winner.

PAPER GOSSIP

- ESPN Deportes reports that a return to Liga MX could be in the works for MLS stars Jonathan dos Santos and Rodolfo Pizarro. While Chivas and Monterrey are the rumoured clubs that are interested in bringing Pizarro, Club America are apparently leading the chase for Dos Santos. The only stumbling block is the high salary of each player.

- Atletico Mineiro are eyeing a potential move for Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho, reports Ekrem Konur. The 36-year-old's deal at the Etihad expires in the summer after nearly nine years at the club, but the Brazilian outfit could make a move in January.

- Fiorentina are ready to activate a clause in midfielder Lucas Torreira's loan deal that would allow him to join from Arsenal permanently, according to Nicolo Schira.

- Napoli have joined Chelsea in the race for Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, writes Calciomercato. The Blues have been rumoured to have interest in the 23-year-old centre-back, however Napoli are hoping to add another defender in January to replace Kostas Manolas, who joined Olympiakos last week.

- Barcelona are hoping to sign Edinson Cavani, according to Sport, however it will depend on whether Anthony Martial leaves Manchester United. Cavani, 34, has struggled for minutes since Cristiano Ronaldo signed in the summer, but the Red Devils are only letting one striker move on in January, with Martial also linked with a move to Newcastle United that could keep the Uruguay international from moving to LaLiga.

- Barcelona, AC Milan and Arsenal are interested in striker Yuri Alberto, reports Mundo Deportivo. The 20-year-old has impressed for Brazilian side Internacional, who would expect a transfer fee of around €15m, with a number of European clubs eyeing a potential move.