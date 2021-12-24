LIVE Transfer Talk: Tottenham see U.S. star Weston McKennie as January option

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie could be trading Italy for England in the January window. Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

The January transfer window is fast approaching and, naturally, all the gossip on who's moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to the 2022 winter window.

TOP STORY: Spurs plotting January move for McKennie

Tottenham Hotspur will try to sign Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie in the January transfer window, according to Calciomercato.

The charge is reportedly being led by Antonio Conte, who is looking for a versatile player like McKennie in the middle to help implement his style of play in North London. This also comes with Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli all potentially on their way out of Spurs.

However, they won't be able to sign McKennie on the cheap, after Juventus paid Schalke €4.5 million to initially sign him on loan, then €18.5m over three years, plus €6.5m in potential add-ons, to make the move permanent.

In addition, manager Massimiliano Allegri sees the United States international as somebody he can call upon, having played the 23-year-old 18 times this season in the centre of midfield and on the right wing with a return of two goals.

McKennie would be staying put if it was down to Allegri, but he is still not deemed to be completely nontransferable, adds the story.

With Juventus in a difficult financial situation and needing funds to bring in recruits, the Italian outlet suggests an offer of €30m to €35m could be enough to see McKennie leave.

LIVE BLOG

08.00 GMT: Manchester United will not be rushed into making a decision about their next permanent manager, according to football director John Murtough.

United have appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim coach while they search for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term successor.

Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are among the options being considered but Murtough said United will take their time. Rangnick has already said he could recommend that he stays in charge for another year if the right candidate is not available in the summer.

"Out of respect for Ole, we did not approach other managers before he left," Murtough told a fans' forum. "Our plan then was to appoint an experienced interim manager and Ralf was our clear first choice.

"He's someone I have admired for a long time, and we're delighted he's here. By bringing in Ralf, we can now take time to run a thorough process for our next permanent manager.

"Recruiting a manager is one of the most important decisions a football club makes so we want to do it in a careful and considered fashion."

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Ousmane Dembele will extend his Barcelona contract next week, reports Diario Sport, with his existing deal coming to an end in the summer of 2022. There has been plenty of talk about the Frenchman's future, with the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool all having been linked with him at times. However, the report says the winger wants to stay put and will take a cut in pay to stay with the Blaugrana for five seasons.

- Sevilla are now among the clubs looking to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, according to Ekrem Konur. The Uruguay striker has received plenty of attention ahead of the January transfer window, with Barcelona and Corinthians among the other clubs who are aiming to lure him away from Old Trafford.

- Leeds United, AC Milan and RB Leipzig are all looking to sign FC Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson, as has been reported by MLSsoccer.com. However, with Salzburg having made it into the Champions League knockout stages, it is felt that a January move is highly unlikely due to the U.S. international being deemed a key player to their success.

- West Ham United, Newcastle United, Leeds and Brighton & Hove Albion are all hoping to sign Orlando City SC striker Daryl Dike, according to TeamTalk. Dike, who has represented the USMNT eight times, is also wanted by Valerien Ismael at West Bromwich Albion after the pair worked together at Barnsley.

- AC Milan are keeping an eye on Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey, says Calciomercato, with the Rossoneri having shown interest back when he was at Heart of Midlothian. The 19-year-old has impressed in Serie A this term, having already recorded five goals, which has also attracted attention from Manchester City, Celtic and Burnley.