Football agent Giovanni Branchini explains on Gab & Juls Meets why he suggested to Cristiano Ronaldo's agent that he should sign for Manchester United. (1:59)

The January transfer window is fast approaching and, naturally, all the gossip on who's moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to the 2022 winter window.

TOP STORY: Ighalo could join Newcastle in January

Newcastle United's reported shopping list grows longer as January nears, and Sky Sports believe Odion Ighalo is among the Magpies' many targets.

The 32-year-old striker is currently playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Shabab after spells at both Watford and Manchester United, but it's believed he would seriously consider a move to Tyneside if Newcastle were to make contact.

Newcastle have been linked with a number of stars including Ousmane Dembele and Joe Rodon, but it would seem that the club's perilous league position is a cause for concern for some of their targets.

Ighalo is currently the joint top scorer in the Saudi professional league with nine goals after moving from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua. Ighalo's move to the Middle East also followed a loan spell at Manchester United, where he netted five times in 23 games. He also scored 40 goals in 100 appearances for the Hornets.

Ighalo's contract expires in the summer of 2023.

Odion Ighalo is now on Newcastle's wish list. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

- Transfer window preview: Mbappe to Real? Haaland leaving Dortmund?

- ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham United are lining up a move for Nice centre-back Flavius Daniliuc, according to the Sun. Following Angelo Ogbonna's injury against Liverpool, alongside the absence of Kurt Zouma, David Moyes is desperate for defensive reinforcements and 20-year-old Daniliuc is said to be high on the list. The former Bayern Munich man is described as a bodybuilder and, judging by his physical presence, he would have no issues settling into the physicality of the Premier League.

- AC Milan and Arsenal are still monitoring Renato Sanches' situation, according to journalist Nicola Schira. The Portuguese midfielder could be on the verge of leaving Lille and, if so, it's believed the 24-year-old would fancy a second crack at the Premier League after his disappointing spell at Swansea. Sanches has rediscovered his best form in France and is now becoming a transfer target across Europe once more.

- Atalanta have made Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga a priority signing, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sassuolo are asking for €25 million and have already rejected bids from Atalanta, and Shakhtar Donetsk. Boga joined the Italian side in 2018 after spending six years at Chelsea, and he has become a target for many clubs because of his dynamic form in the middle.

- Newcastle are also planning to overhaul their defence in January and Dutch defender Sven Botman is at the top of their list, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Toon are yet to discover how much Lille would be willing to accept for Botman's services, but they're not the only club interested. AC Milan are also said to be keen, while Sevilla, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Atalanta were also keen in the summer, and could return in January if they feel a deal can be done for the 21-year-old.

- Following previous reports that Real Madrid are interested in signing Lille's Jonathan David, the Sun are now reporting that Los Blancos are considering a swap deal with Les Dogues that would see Eden Hazard return to his former club. Hazard has failed to make an impact since moving to the Bernabeu in 2019, and Lille would certainly be interested in bringing back the Belgian striker. David, 21, is a long-term target for Madrid and is one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.