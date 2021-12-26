Transfer Talk: Mbappe decision timing affected by PSG-Madrid UCL tie

Julien Laurens details Karim Benzema's excitement at the possibility of playing with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid. (1:22)

The January transfer window is fast approaching and, naturally, all the gossip on who's moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to the 2022 winter window.

TOP STORY: PSG-Madrid tie could affect Mbappe decision timing

Paris Saint-Germain managed to keep Kylian Mbappe ahead of this season, but his long-term future has remained uncertain and a new report claims the conclusion of the French club's Champions League knockout stage clash with Real Madrid could be the point at which he makes his choice.

If the timeline, as reported by AS, holds, Mbappe will decide his future no earlier than March 9 -- the date of the tie's second leg -- with the Bernabeu club considered favourites to be his destination. Jan. 1 is the date from which clubs can begin pre-contract negotiations to sign the 23-year-old as a free agent next July.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017 initially on loan but then permanently in a deal worth approximately €180m. He previously stated his wish to move on from the current Ligue 1 leaders; the more time that passes without a renewal at Parc des Princes, the greater likelihood he is playing elsewhere next season.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Dusan Vlahovic could cost himself a move due to excessive salary demands, reports the Daily Star.

The 21-year-old striker is reported to be requesting weekly wages of £200,000 -- after tax -- in any deal, which would mean clubs in the Premier League would need to offer a salary in the region of £350,000 per week.

It was reported earlier that Manchester City would not make an immediate move to replace Ferran Torres in January, but Vlahovic, who appears certain to leave Fiorentina after rejecting a new contract, has also been linked with Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

- Giovanni Simeone's form is continuing to attract interest from around Europe, with Atletico Madrid and Sevilla preparing to step up negotiations for the Hellas Verona striker, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 26-year-old has been a standout performer in the Serie A this season, scoring 12 goals in 14 games. And with the star's father Diego manager of Atletico Madrid, it appears likely that Los Colchoneros have the advantage in any race for his signature.

- AC Milan are battling it out with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona to sign Hakim Ziyech, with the club keen to use a strong relationship with Chelsea to seal the deal.

Calciomercato reports the Premier League club are prepared to accept a loan deal for the 28-year-old, with an obligation to make the move permanent.

If Ziyech did move from Stamford Bridge to San Siro, the attacking midfielder would follow on the recent footsteps of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori.

- Arnaut Danjuma has drawn attention from Liverpool, but will not leave Villarreal in January, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old winger has been a standout player for the LaLiga club this season, contributing to 12 goals in 18 appearances, and could be an option to bolster squad depth at Anfield.

- With Diego Godin set to leave Cagliari, three top Turkish clubs are rumoured to be keen on the 35-year-old centre-back; Pedro Almeida reports that Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray have all made offers for the legendary Uruguayan.