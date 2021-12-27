Julien Laurens sympathises with Leeds' struggles, while Frank Leboeuf believes Marcelo Bielsa needs to deal better with adversity. (1:40)

The January transfer window is fast approaching and, naturally, all the gossip on who's moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to the 2022 winter window.

TOP STORY: Leeds' Raphinha in demand

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to various reports.

The Brazil international has impressed in the Premier League since his switch from Stade Rennais in 2020, currently leading the way as Leeds' top scorer with 8 goals so far this season in 16 league appearances.

The 25-year-old has gone on to earn a senior cap for Brazil, making his debut in October and impressing with his technical ability and flair.

And now, he is said to be attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe with journalist Nicolo Schira claiming that Bayern are interested in a potential deal.

The Bundesliga champions could lose Kingsley Coman on a free transfer in the summer, leaving them potentially light in the wide areas come the end of the season.

Liverpool are also monitoring the tricky winger, says the Liverpool Echo. The Reds are planning for long-term attacking options, with West Ham's Jarrod Bowen also being linked.

There is some concern for the Reds, who will be without Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in January due to the Africa Cup of Nations, however they are unlikely to make a move in the winter market and any transfer would take place in the summer.

Raphinha has impressed for Leeds United this season. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Major League Soccer side Toronto FC have made a large contract offer for Lorenzo Insigne, according to Calciomercato. The Italy international is out of contract with Napoli in the summer, with the report claiming that the Reds have made an offer of €7m-a-year to sign with them once his deal in Naples expires.

- Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bundesliga side Wolfsburg are pushing to sign FC Dallas youngster Ricardo Pepi. Negotiations are said to be advanced between the two clubs, with the 18-year-old prepared to leave the MLS side in favour of European football. The striker has been widely regarded as a wonderkid, coming from the Dallas academy.

- Corinthians are set to challenge Barcelona for Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani, says AS. The Brazilian club is prepared to offer more than the Catalonian side, who AS say could struggle to match the proposal due to financial restraints. The report also claims Corinthians have made an enquiry for Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez.

- Tottenham Hotspur will have to offer €70 million to land transfer targets Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus. According to Calciomercato, the Old Lady are willing to move on the pair, valuing them at €35m each. Antonio Conte is said to be keen on landing them in his first transfer window in charge at Spurs.