The January transfer window is almost upon us and, naturally, all the gossip on who's moving where is heating up. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz as we count down to the 2022 winter window.

TOP STORY: Haaland would rather move to Spain than England

Journalist Gianluca di Marzio claims that Erling Haaland prefers a move to LaLiga over the Premier League as his next destination.

The Norway international has been heavily linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund and the Bundesliga, with a number of English clubs -- including the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United -- all said to be interested.

However, that may now be unlikely, as the journalist claims that it's not "exactly his dream right now."

LaLiga and Bundesliga are touted as his current preferences, with Real Madrid and Barcelona said to be the only destinations he believes are right for his next step.

The 21-year-old is said to have a clause in his current deal that will allow him to leave Dortmund for roughly €75 million next summer.

Though, Di Marzio does note that he may not necessarily leave the BVB in the summer, who have reportedly tabled a new contract offer and believe that another year could be key to his progression.

Haaland has scored 13 goals and assisted five times in 11 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, adding four more goals across the Champions League and DFB Pokal.

09.56 GMT: Lille will not consider a transfer for defender Sven Botman , a target for AC Milan, for a fee of anything less than €30m, Tuttomercatoweb reports.

Milan are keen on signing the 21-year-old, so much so that they would like to bring him on board in the January transfer window on loan with a view to making the signing permanent in the summer.

However, Lille will not countenance losing Botman in midseason, after he helped them win the Ligue 1 title last season thanks on large part to them having the best defensive record in the division.

09.00 GMT: Manchester City forward Ferran Torres was in Barcelona to have his medical on Monday, although there could be a delay in the announcement of his impending transfer.

Sources have told ESPN that Barca and City officials have agreed a deal worth an initial €55m with a further €10m in potential add-ons.

However, financially-stricken Barca still have work to do to pull off the transfer. Hampered by LaLiga's financial restrictions and €1.4bn debt, the club must move players on before they can make new signings.

Their spending limit for the season has been set at €97m by the Spanish league, which is significantly lower than their wage bill but they are permitted to spend 25% of any savings they make, be that in wages or transfer fees.

Football Espana reports that Barca may have to wait the window for player registration opens in Spain on Jan. 3 before they can officially confirm they have signed Torres.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

- Tottenham are leading the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie on a pre-contract agreement in January, reports the Daily Express. The 24-year-old's deal with the Rossoneri expires at the end of the season, with a number of clubs having been linked with a potential free transfer. However, the report claims that Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen to land him and currently leads the way in doing so.

- Internazionale could be willing to listen to offers for Stefan de Vrij if they cannot secure a new contract for the player, reports Calciomercato. The Netherlands international has a deal at the club that lasts until 2023, however talks are on standby over a renewal. There is no intention to speed up the process from the club, but if an offer of €20m comes in for him, they are said to be willing to negotiate a move.

- Leeds United are eyeing a move for Atletico Mineiro left-back Guilherme Arana, says journalist Ekrem Konur. The 24-year-old joined the Brazilian club in the summer from Sevilla and has played most games since, going on to earn an international debut with Brazil back in October. However, Marcelo Bielsa's side are now pondering a potential move in an effort guide them away from potential Premier League danger.

- Leicester City and Newcastle United have enquired about Internazionale midfielder Matias Vecino, according to journalist Nicolo Schira. The Uruguay international is out of contract at the San Siro next summer and has only played a role from the bench for the club so far this season.

- Real Madrid could recall youngster Reinier from his loan at Borussia Dortmund over a lack of game time at the club. Mundo Deportivo says that both Los Blancos and the 19-year-old want to cut the loan short, having only made 11 appearances in his second spell at the Bundesliga club.